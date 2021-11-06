Blue November: City Hall promotes ‘D-day’ of mobilization this Saturday (06)

The City of Salvador, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), is holding this Saturday (6) the ‘D-Day’ of the November Azul campaign, a month to raise awareness about the integral health of men in the fight against diseases such as prostate cancer . The action will take place between 8 am and 4 pm, in 47 health centers across the Bahian capital, and aims to encourage preventive health care for Salvadorans.

Consultations with clinicians, nurses and dentists are being scheduled at the units in advance to avoid crowding. However, services such as rapid testing, updating of the vaccine portfolio, condom distribution, in addition to general guidelines on health care will be on open demand, complying with sanitary protocols to prevent the dissemination of the coronavirus.

“Generally, men have a lower demand for health services because they understand self-care as a weakness. This fact is related to historical issues, such as sexism. Another important point is the opening hours of the basic units, with their operation during business hours. ends up removing adult men from health services, and from early detection of their health problems, contributing to the increase of chronic diseases and greater risk of sexually transmitted infections. Thus, various actions aimed at this audience, such as opening on Saturdays , are possible strategies to raise awareness and encourage care for men,” said Abdon Brito, coordinator of Primary Health Care at SMS.

During a virtual seminar this Thursday afternoon (4), the municipal secretary of Health, Leo Prates, highlighted that the challenge at this time is to encourage the male public to visit clinics during this period of pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we are aware of the men’s lack of habit of seeking help and prevention, and in the Covid-19 pandemic this only got worse. It is necessary that during this period we can capture these patients, as working with prevention saves lives and the solution for lower treatment costs in the SUS. We are investing heavily in primary care for this reason, and soon we will be announcing news such as calls, joint efforts for appointments, articulation of multicenters to work on the weekend and partnerships with private institutions for specialized consultations, expanding the vacancies in services”, commented Prates.

To serve the public, with a focus on imaging tests, the Municipal Hospital expanded the offer of prostate and urinary tract ultrasounds to more than 800 places. To access the service, it is necessary for the interested party to make a prior appointment exclusively at the health posts in the Cajazeiras Sanitary District.

In addition, the Basic Health Units (UBS) will intensify the offer of medical and dental consultations, carrying out rapid tests (HIV, syphilis and hepatitis) and immunization. In addition, there will be guidance on partner prenatal care, reproductive planning, prevention of prostate cancer, combating smoking and tuberculosis and referrals to sexual dysfunction clinic and vasectomy.