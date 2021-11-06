Bodies of Marília Mendonça and uncle arrive in Goiânia for a wake | Goiás

The bodies of Marília Mendonça and her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias, arrived this Saturday morning (6) at the airport in Goiânia. They will be watched together at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena. In addition to them, three more people died in their plane crash, which crashed in Minas Gerais.

The bodies are prepared for the wake inside the airport and will go to the Goiânia Arena gym.

The singer’s staff informed that the wake will be open to the public and will take place from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. According to Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM), it is expected that more than 100,000 people will pass through the place to say goodbye to the singer.

Regarding the burial, the press office informed that the burial will be reserved for family members at the Parque Memorial Cemetery, in Goiânia. The Municipal Mobility Department said that there will be a procession from the gym to the cemetery.

The Goiânia Arena has a capacity for 11,333 people seated, with 15 thousand people as the maximum capacity. The upper ring supports up to 8,000 people seated in bleachers.

fan travels to say goodbye

Student Davi Dyeimes Linares, a fan of the singer Marília Mendonça, traveled to Goiânia to accompany the singer’s farewell. He and his family were the first to arrive at the Goiânia Arena Gym, after covering about 131 km.

“We came to say goodbye to our great Marília Mendonça and thank her for spending these years of her life singing for us and rejoicing our hearts,” he said.

Around 4am, the couple Jardeane Ferreira and Fernando Artur arrived to wait for the gates to open. They left Aparecida de Goiânia to say goodbye to Marília Mendonça.

The information that the 26-year-old singer was on the plane came from the Fire Department. The Civil Police reported that the five occupants of the aircraft died — in addition to Marília, the pilot, the co-pilot, its producer Henrique Ribeiro and his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho.

The causes of the accident are still unknown. Cenipa, from the Air Force, will find out what happened. The plane had taken off from Goiânia earlier. Marília would do a show in Caratinga.

About two hours before the news of the plane crash, the artist posted a video on her social networks boarding a plane (watch above).

In the video, Marília joked showing regional cuisines such as cachaça, cheese and cheese bread. In addition, she posted pictures having lunch inside the aircraft. The singer wrote in the caption: “Weekend of concerts in Minas Gerais”.

The duo Maiara and Maraisa, the singer Rodolffo and the most famous canceled shows after the death of Marília Mendonça.

Singer Rodolffo, the duo Israel and Rodolffo, revealed that the duo canceled four concerts scheduled for the weekend after the death of 26-year-old Marília Mendonça.

“There’s no way to work,” the countryman vents.

The singer’s office informed that all concerts by the company’s artists, on the 5th, 6th and 7th, were cancelled. The office also informed that the events will be rescheduled.

Among the artists who are part of the firm are the duo Henrique and Juliano, Maiara and Maraisa, Jads and Jadson and others.

Nursing technician took Marília on her lap

The nursing technician, Cláudia Borges Magalhães, says she participated in the birth of Marília Mendonça at the Cristianópolis Municipal Hospital, 90 km from Goiânia.

According to her, the singer’s parents chose the city because of the friendship they had with doctor José Fernandes Pontes.

“We were very sad, the whole city is in mourning. She was born here, although we have no contact with her, she is very dear here. Very sad about this, I even received the news from the hospital group. At the time I worked in the surgical center and we had two cesarean sections scheduled on July 22, 1995, Dr. José asked me to organize the room and that the first birth would be Ruth’s, who was in town just to have Marília” , says Claudia.

