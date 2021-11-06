Bodies of Marília Mendonça, uncle and producer are released by the Caratinga IML | Valleys of Minas Gerais

The bodies of singer Marília Mendonça, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho and producer Henrique Ribeiro were released by the Legal Medical Institute of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, this Saturday (6), after lawyers for the family of artist arrived to take care of the bureaucratic procedures with the funeral home.
Bodies of Marília Mendonça, her uncle and producer, were released from the Caratinga IML in the early hours of this Saturday (6) — Photo: Reproduction Jornal da Globo
The bodies of the pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, and the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, have yet to be released. The family has not yet attended the IML.
O g1 tries information about the time that the bodies of the artist and uncle will follow to Goiânia.
O g1 it also tries to get information about the wake of the other victims.
Singer Marília Mendonça dies in a twin-engine plane crash in Minas Gerais
Delegate Ivan Lopes Sales gives details about the rescue operation in Caratinga (MG)
Marília Mendonça — Photo: Art G1