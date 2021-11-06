Bodies of Marília Mendonça, uncle and producer are released by the Caratinga IML | Valleys of Minas Gerais

The bodies of singer Marília Mendonça, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho and producer Henrique Ribeiro were released by the Legal Medical Institute of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, this Saturday (6), after lawyers for the family of artist arrived to take care of the bureaucratic procedures to release the bodies to the funeral home.
Bodies of Marília Mendonça, her uncle and producer, were released from the Caratinga IML in the early hours of this Saturday (6) — Photo: Reproduction Jornal da Globo
The bodies of the pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, and the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, have yet to be released. The family has not yet attended the IML.
The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) confirmed that the twin-engine plane hit a cable from a company distribution tower before it crashed.
Velório de Marília Mendonça should start at 9 am at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena
O g1 tries to get information about the time that the artist’s body will go to Goiânia, but the wake is scheduled to start at 9 am at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, as informed by Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM). The Municipal Mobility Department said that there will be a procession from the gym to the Memorial Park Cemetery, where Marília Mendonça will be buried, at 5:30 pm.
According to the Department of Education and Leisure, a basketball championship for wheelchair users that would take place in the gymnasium was canceled and, now, the space is being prepared for the farewell ceremony, which is expected to receive more than 100,000 people.
The artist’s press office announced that Marília’s uncle will be watched together. O g1 it also tries to get information about the wake of the other victims.
Delegate Ivan Lopes Sales gives details about the rescue operation in Caratinga (MG)
Singer Marília Mendonça dies in a twin-engine plane crash in Minas Gerais
Marília Mendonça — Photo: Art G1