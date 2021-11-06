Bolsonaro breaks truce with TSE and criticizes state deputy’s impeachment: ‘Violence’

BRASILIA – After months of truce after the acts of September 7, President Jair Bolsonaro returned to criticize the Superior Electoral Court on Friday. At an event in the city of Ponta Grossa, Paraná, Bolsonaro criticized the impeachment of state deputy Fernando Francischini. The congressman lost his position for having questioned the security of electronic voting machines hours before the 2018 elections.

During the speech, the president said that he now trusts electronic voting machines because the president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, invited the Armed Forces to accompany the process.

‘I haven’t talked to Deputy Francischini for three years. The impeachment was a rape. Because he did a live 12 minutes before (the election) he didn’t influence anything, he was a federal deputy. It was violence,” said Bolsonaro.

Francischini was impeached last week by the TSE, in the first conviction for fake news in the Electoral Court. The decision complied with a request made by the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE). Then candidate for state deputy, Francischini was investigated for misuse of the media and for abuse of authority for holding a live, during the first round of the 2018 elections, in which he claimed, without proof, that the electronic voting machines were rigged to prevent the election of Jair Bolsonaro to the Presidency of the Republic.

Six ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, who is the magistrate of the Electoral Justice and assessed that the conduct of today’s state deputy undermined the Brazilian electoral system and led to the error of “millions of voters”.

After spending years questioning the security of electronic voting machines, Bolsonaro said on Friday that “electronic voting will be trusted next year” because of the military’s participation in the process. This, however, had been happening since last year, even before Bolsonaro accused, without proof, that the election could be rigged.

– I am calm because electronic voting will be trusted next year. Because there is an ordinance there, by the president of the TSE, Barroso, inviting entities to participate in the elections. Among them ours, their Armed Forces.

The president said he “has come to believe” in electronic voting:

—And I determined to the Minister of Defense, General Braga Netto, that, since we were invited, we accepted. And we came to believe in electronic voting. And we, the Armed Forces, with their intelligence teams, will participate in the entire electoral process, from the source code to the secret room.