Bolsonaro honors scientists who oppose his ideas, but goes back – Politics

Bolsonaro honors scientists, repents and turns back in 24 hours (photo: EDU ANDRADE/FATOPRESS/ESTADAO CONTEUDO) This Thursday (4/11), Jair Bolsonaro (no party) became the grand master of Brazilian science. By granting himself the highest title of the National Order of Scientific Merit, the president surprised by honoring, in addition to himself, two scientists who were at the forefront of important studies in the fight against COVID-19.

The Amazonian physician and director of Fiocruz Amazônia, Adele Schwartz Benzaken, together with physician Marcus Lacerda, from the Tropical Medicine Foundation, received this Thursday the title of “Commendator of the National Order”.

Bolsonaro’s homage, however, was short-lived. The president backtracked on his decision and withdrew the honor from the scientists. The decree that annuls the titles was published this Friday (5/11) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The attitude of honoring and recognizing the work of renowned scientists, who were at the forefront of research on the new coronavirus, was unprecedented in Bolsonaro’s history. On the other hand, regret positions and go back, not so much.

Find out who the scientists who lost their title were



Researchers are honored, but lose their title in less than 24 hours (photo: Fiocruz/Reproduction; Fiocruz/Reproduction) Marcus Lacerda is a physician and researcher at the Tropical Medicine Foundation. He was responsible for conducting the study that showed the effectiveness of chloroquine in the treatment of severe cases of the coronavirus. The study was conducted at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

The doctor, with the finding of the research on chloroquine, suffered a series of attacks from pocket workers. A strong scientific opponent of “early treatment”, Lacerda has even received death threats.

Adele Schwartz Benzaken is the director of the Instituto Leônidas & Maria Deane of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz Amazônia). The doctor was director of the Department of Surveillance, Prevention and Control of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), HIV and Viral Hepatitis at the Ministry of Health.

She was fired in 2018, just as Bolsonaro took office. Fiocruz, where he currently works, was at the forefront of the studies that sequenced and identified the new variants of COVID-19.