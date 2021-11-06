Bolsonaro, Lula, Doria and Ciro lament the death of Marília Mendonça

Political figures also lamented this Friday (5) the death of the singer Marília Mendonça, after a plane crash in Minas Gerais, which also left four others dead.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) tweeted that “the whole country receives in shock the news of the passing of young country singer Marília Mendonça, one of the greatest artists of her generation, who, with her unique voice, charisma and music, won her affection and admiration All of us”.

– In this moment of deep pain and sadness I ask God to console the hearts of his fans and, in particular, his friends and family, as well as the other victims of the accident. May the pain of homesickness give way to the certainty that death is not the end. And may God comfort everyone. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) November 5, 2021

Bolsonaro does not usually express regret for the death of important celebrities in the country and ignored several famous recent deaths, such as those of João Gilberto, Aldir Blanc and Agnaldo Timóteo.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also tweeted lamenting the singer’s death. He would give an interview to the Podpah podcast, but the schedule was canceled due to the tragedy.

“Our feelings to the family and millions of music fans, the charisma and irreverence of singer Marília Mendonça. May God give strength and comfort the hearts of all who lost a loved one in this tragic accident”, wrote Lula.

Our feelings to the family and millions of fans of the music, charisma and irreverence of singer Marília Mendonça. May God give strength and comfort the hearts of all who lost a loved one in this tragic accident. https://t.co/gDiFs6nkDk — Lula (@LulaOfficial) November 5, 2021

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), provided “solidarity with the family and fans of Marília Mendonça for the early loss of a beloved artist”.

My condolences to the family members of your team members, producer Henrique Ribeiro, and his uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. And, also, to the relatives of the pilot and co-pilot. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) November 5, 2021

Ciro Gomes (PDT) also lamented on his Twitter the death of the sertaneja. “What a sadness! Marília Mendonça was 26 years old and had an incredible talent. My feelings to family, friends and their legion of fans throughout Brazil”.

know more

+ Marília Mendonça dies after a plane crash in Minas Gerais

+ Famous people lament the death of Marília Mendonça after a plane crash

+ Plane carrying Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence