Botafogo-PB cites “ethics and decency” and says he doesn’t believe that Paysandu will deliver the game to Criciúma | brazilian series c

Botafogo-PB ignores rumors about a possible setup between Criciúma and Paysandu and concentrates only on Ituano

Group C has Ituano with access already guaranteed, Botafogo-PB and Criciúma fighting for second place and Paysandu already eliminated. Galo de Itu receives Belo and only needs a draw to qualify for the final, while the team from Paraíba has to win so as not to depend on the result of the match between Papão and Tigre. That’s where the relationship between one game and another comes in, because Santa Catarina need to win and hope for a botafogo stumbling block. Just like that to get a spot in Serie B 2022, eliminating Alvinegro da Estrela Vermelha.

CHECK THE MOMENT CLASSIFICATION IN GROUP C:

1st Ituano – 10 points

2nd Botafogo-PB – 8 points

3rd Criciúma – 6 points

4th Paysandu – 2 points

Regarding these rumors about a possible combination of results, Criciúma released a repudiation note last Wednesday, on its social networks, expressing indignation with the comment made, and even quoted an excerpt from the Statute of Fans, which talks about passive corruption.

On the eve of the most important clash of the season, Botafogo-PB declared, also in a statement, that “some values ​​in a professional, such as ethics and decency, are non-negotiable”, after remembering that Paysandu is already mathematically eliminated from the competition. Check out:

Before the executive board of Botafogo-PB made its official statement, the technician Gerson Gusmão had already spoken quickly about the matter, at the Thursday press conference, when the Alvinegra delegation was still in João Pessoa. When asked, he shielded the squad, guaranteed that the athletes have their heads fully turned to the match against Ituano and stated that the club’s management was taking the reins of all the controversy.

The decisive match between Ituano and Botafogo-PB starts at 17:00 this Saturday, at the Novelli Júnior Stadium, in Itu. The clash at Curuzu, between Paysandu and Criciúma, takes place at the same time.

Check out the full note of Botafogo-PB:

Botafogo Futebol Clube plays its most important match of the season this Saturday against Ituano, in Itu. However, it is well known that another game, this one between Paysandu and Criciúma at Curuzu stadium, in Belém do Pará, could directly interfere in Belo’s fate at the end of the round.

Even though the Paysandu team no longer has mathematical chances to fight for access, all of us who make up Botafogo Futebol Clube believe that no professional, whatever, especially in football, a sport of results, enters to do their job without giving theirs. best. Some values ​​in a professional, such as ethics and decency, are non-negotiable.

Therefore, we, Botafogo Futebol Clube, believe that the professionals who make Paysandu, this centenary institution, one of the great assets of the people of Pará and the North of Brazil, will join Curuzu this Saturday to give their best and honor the history of this club with so much tradition.

As Northeasterners, we know the strength and strength of the people of the North. We have a lot in common, we know the historical obstacles that bring us closer. Given the much publicized in the press in Santa Catarina, comments that called into question the integrity and honesty of Paysandu professionals and their managers, Botafogo Futebol Clube vehemently repudiates this type of inference and sympathizes with athletes, committee and board of Paysandu.

We wish everyone luck, that access is decided on sporting merit, never by backstage pressure or a climate of instability installed by the press.

Executive Board

Botafogo Football Club