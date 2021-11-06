Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in TL1 in Mexico. Verstappen is 3rd

On a track considered by many to be Red Bull territory, Mercedes was the one who starred in the free practice 1 of the Mexico City GP, in the early afternoon of this Friday (5) at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Valtteri Bottas was the fastest in the activity, scoring 1min18s341, while Lewis Hamilton closed the double for the team led by Toto Wolff with a time 0s076 slower compared to his teammate.
The best Taurus car was that of championship leader Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was third, 0s123 behind Bottas, and was followed by teammate Sergio Pérez, the host this weekend. Pierre Gasly was fifth in the AlphaTauri car.
Carlos Sainz, who even led the session for a few seconds, was sixth with Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, also from Ferrari and Alpine, respectively, finished eighth and ninth, and Sebastian Vettel closed the list of the ten fastest in the TL1.
▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2
The free practice 2 of the Mexico City GP is scheduled for 6 pm (Brasilia, GMT-3), always broadcast live by the subscription channel BandSports and by the streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.
How was the free practice 1 of the Mexico City F1 GP
The weekend of activities at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez opened with a lot of dust and the track was very dirty at the beginning of free practice 1. The scenario was similar to that of fog as the cars passed through the track.
Red Bull started the weekend as the favourites, but it was Mercedes who took the lead in the opening minutes. With soft tyres, Valtteri Bottas took the lead with 1min21s327, followed by Lewis Hamilton, 0s222 slower than the Finn. The Taureans opened training on hard tires for Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, the championship leader.
Homeowner Pérez moved up to second after 10 minutes of training and had 0s842 for Bottas, who also improved his time by nailing 1min20s459. Soon after, Charles Leclerc, who was sixth on the timesheet, spun and hit the rear of the car on the tire barrier at the exit of Foro Sol. Pérez also escaped and crashed in the same section of the track.
Following the training session, Pierre Gasly, with AlphaTauri on soft tires, moved up to first with 1min20s316, while Verstappen advanced to third position. Hamilton was setting out for a fast lap on soft tires, but he escaped into the S right after the straight, due to the dirty track and the consequent lack of grip.
The lead changed hands minutes later. First, Verstappen moved up to first, still on hard tyres, but then the Dutchman was overtaken by Hamilton, who turned in 1min20s085 following his stint on soft tyres.
Verstappen once again proved Red Bull’s strength, turning 1min19s826 and taking the lead again. But Hamilton gave the change and overcame his rival by a mere 0s045. The surprise was Yuki Tsunoda, who appeared in third, ahead of Bottas and Gasly.
At the opening of the second half of the practice, times dropped considerably, as the teams started to work at a qualifying pace. Carlos Sainz, for example, put Ferrari ahead with 1min19s470, but the Spaniard was soon beaten by Bottas, who spiked 1min18s834.
That’s when Red Bull put on soft tires for Verstappen and Pérez to perform the fastest laps of the early afternoon. And the Dutchman had no difficulty leaving Bottas behind by 0s370 and taking the lead in training again, while Hamilton was third, but 0s512 slower than his rival. Gasly climbed back into the top-5 by placing fourth while Pérez returned to the track, much to the delight of the crowd in the stands.
But Bottas tried to put Mercedes back at the top of the timesheet after scoring 1min18s341, 0s123 faster compared to Verstappen. The big gain for the Finn was precisely in the third sector of the track, which includes the slower section, the Foro Sol. Shortly after, Hamilton completed the Mercedes 1-2 and left Max in third.
With less than 10 minutes left in the practice, Verstappen returned to the track, but again with tough compounds, while Pérez, with the soft ones, moved up to fourth position, just over 0s1 above his teammate’s time.
Thereafter, the top positions on the timesheet remained unchanged. Bottas closed in front and commanded the timesheet with a double for Mercedes, while Red Bull finished just behind with its two drivers, Verstappen and Pérez. Gasly completed the top-5 at Hermanos Rodríguez.
F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, TL1:
|1
|V BOOTS
|Mercedes
|1:18.341
|28
|two
|L HAMILTON
|Mercedes
|1:18.417
|+0.076
|24
|3
|M VERSTAPPEN
|Red Bull Honda
|1:18.464
|+0.123
|28
|4
|S PEREZ
|Red Bull Honda
|1:18.610
|+0.269
|20
|5
|P GASLY
|AlphaTauri Honda
|1:18.985
|+0.644
|23
|6
|C SAINZ
|Ferrari
|1:19.463
|+1,122
|26
|7
|F ALONSO
|alpine
|1:19.656
|+1,315
|26
|8
|C LECLERC
|Ferrari
|1:19,667
|+1,326
|20
|9
|AND OCON
|alpine
|1:19,759
|+1,418
|20
|10
|S VETTEL
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:19.858
|+1,517
|27
|11
|Y TSUNODA
|AlphaTauri Honda
|1:20.011
|+1,670
|30
|12
|K RÄIKKÖNEN
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:20,026
|+1,685
|26
|13
|L STROLL
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1:20,030
|+1,689
|27
|14
|D RICCIARDO
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:20,273
|+1,932
|25
|15
|NORRIS
|McLaren Mercedes
|1:20,301
|+1,960
|26
|16
|THE GIOVINAZZI
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1:20,344
|+2003
|27
|17
|G RUSSELL
|Williams Mercedes
|1:20,517
|+2,176
|23
|18
|NO LATIFI
|Williams Mercedes
|1:21,580
|+3,239
|23
|19
|M SCHUMACHER
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22.144
|+3,803
|27
|20
|N MAZEPIN
|Haas Ferrari
|1:22,819
|+4,478
|24