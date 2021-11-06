Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in TL1 in Mexico. Verstappen is 3rd

Valtteri Bottas was one of the highlights of the TL1 at Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: Mercedes)

On a track considered by many to be Red Bull territory, Mercedes was the one who starred in the free practice 1 of the Mexico City GP, in the early afternoon of this Friday (5) at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Valtteri Bottas was the fastest in the activity, scoring 1min18s341, while Lewis Hamilton closed the double for the team led by Toto Wolff with a time 0s076 slower compared to his teammate.

The best Taurus car was that of championship leader Max Verstappen. The Dutchman was third, 0s123 behind Bottas, and was followed by teammate Sergio Pérez, the host this weekend. Pierre Gasly was fifth in the AlphaTauri car.

Carlos Sainz, who even led the session for a few seconds, was sixth with Ferrari, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Alpine. Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, also from Ferrari and Alpine, respectively, finished eighth and ninth, and Sebastian Vettel closed the list of the ten fastest in the TL1.

Bottas overcame Verstappen in the final stretch of the Mexico City TL1 (Photo: Reproduction)

The free practice 2 of the Mexico City GP is scheduled for 6 pm (Brasilia, GMT-3).

How was the free practice 1 of the Mexico City F1 GP

The weekend of activities at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez opened with a lot of dust and the track was very dirty at the beginning of free practice 1. The scenario was similar to that of fog as the cars passed through the track.

Red Bull started the weekend as the favourites, but it was Mercedes who took the lead in the opening minutes. With soft tyres, Valtteri Bottas took the lead with 1min21s327, followed by Lewis Hamilton, 0s222 slower than the Finn. The Taureans opened training on hard tires for Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen, the championship leader.

Sergio Pérez escapes at the exit of Foro Sol (Photo: Reproduction)

Homeowner Pérez moved up to second after 10 minutes of training and had 0s842 for Bottas, who also improved his time by nailing 1min20s459. Soon after, Charles Leclerc, who was sixth on the timesheet, spun and hit the rear of the car on the tire barrier at the exit of Foro Sol. Pérez also escaped and crashed in the same section of the track.

Following the training session, Pierre Gasly, with AlphaTauri on soft tires, moved up to first with 1min20s316, while Verstappen advanced to third position. Hamilton was setting out for a fast lap on soft tires, but he escaped into the S right after the straight, due to the dirty track and the consequent lack of grip.

Lewis Hamilton faces the dust on Mexico City’s TL1 (Photo: Reproduction)

The lead changed hands minutes later. First, Verstappen moved up to first, still on hard tyres, but then the Dutchman was overtaken by Hamilton, who turned in 1min20s085 following his stint on soft tyres.

Verstappen once again proved Red Bull’s strength, turning 1min19s826 and taking the lead again. But Hamilton gave the change and overcame his rival by a mere 0s045. The surprise was Yuki Tsunoda, who appeared in third, ahead of Bottas and Gasly.

At the opening of the second half of the practice, times dropped considerably, as the teams started to work at a qualifying pace. Carlos Sainz, for example, put Ferrari ahead with 1min19s470, but the Spaniard was soon beaten by Bottas, who spiked 1min18s834.

That’s when Red Bull put on soft tires for Verstappen and Pérez to perform the fastest laps of the early afternoon. And the Dutchman had no difficulty leaving Bottas behind by 0s370 and taking the lead in training again, while Hamilton was third, but 0s512 slower than his rival. Gasly climbed back into the top-5 by placing fourth while Pérez returned to the track, much to the delight of the crowd in the stands.

Max Verstappen was one of the good names of TL1 in Mexico (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

But Bottas tried to put Mercedes back at the top of the timesheet after scoring 1min18s341, 0s123 faster compared to Verstappen. The big gain for the Finn was precisely in the third sector of the track, which includes the slower section, the Foro Sol. Shortly after, Hamilton completed the Mercedes 1-2 and left Max in third.

With less than 10 minutes left in the practice, Verstappen returned to the track, but again with tough compounds, while Pérez, with the soft ones, moved up to fourth position, just over 0s1 above his teammate’s time.

Thereafter, the top positions on the timesheet remained unchanged. Bottas closed in front and commanded the timesheet with a double for Mercedes, while Red Bull finished just behind with its two drivers, Verstappen and Pérez. Gasly completed the top-5 at Hermanos Rodríguez.

F1 2021, Mexico City GP, Mexico, TL1:

1 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:18.341 28 two L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:18.417 +0.076 24 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:18.464 +0.123 28 4 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:18.610 +0.269 20 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:18.985 +0.644 23 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:19.463 +1,122 26 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:19.656 +1,315 26 8 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:19,667 +1,326 20 9 AND OCON alpine 1:19,759 +1,418 20 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19.858 +1,517 27 11 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:20.011 +1,670 30 12 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:20,026 +1,685 26 13 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:20,030 +1,689 27 14 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:20,273 +1,932 25 15 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:20,301 +1,960 26 16 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:20,344 +2003 27 17 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:20,517 +2,176 23 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:21,580 +3,239 23 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:22.144 +3,803 27 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:22,819 +4,478 24