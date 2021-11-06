Bradesco CEO expects challenging scenario in 2022, but projects bank growth | finance

O Bradesco CEO, Octavio de Lazari Jr , said that growing the portfolio at a strong pace next year will be a challenge, amid a less positive macroeconomic scenario than in 2021, but said he believes it will be possible to expand it by more than 10%. “It may not grow to 16% this year, but it will certainly be above double digits,” he commented at a press conference.

According to him, Bradesco’s optimism – despite the macro context – is due to a series of factors. One of them is the increase in the customer base, both in the bank and in the units next, bitz and type, which together have nearly 12 million customers, with little overlap with Bradesco itself. “In the bank’s history, always in times of greatest difficulty we grow more.”

He also mentioned the effect of inflation, which is already at 10%; digital channels, which accounted for 53% of credit to individuals this year; the biggest reopening of the economy after the pandemic; inflation, which remains at levels well below historical averages; and the advancement of credit models.

“We have a much better predictive capacity today to be able to take risks, and we have an appetite for that,” he commented.

About the bank, the CEO showed optimism. “Our perspective is for growth. We will seek expansion in 2022 despite the difficulties, because Brazil is a resilient country.”

According to the executive, next year the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of agribusiness should grow well and the reopening of the economy made possible by vaccination and a drop in rates of contagion and deaths from coronaviruses show that the country will have something more complete than the partial opening of 2021.

“The states have one of the greatest availabilities and with an election year they will invest, which will bring more movement and dynamics to the economy”, he completes.

In light of this view, Lazari says he is confident that current levels of provision are “more than enough to deal with defaults”. “We are still with defaults well below the pre-pandemic level”, he highlights.

“We are very well provisioned, and as delinquency is under control, a consumption of provisions is normal. We are in this quarter in the same volume of provisions as we did in 2019.”

Lazari stated that the coverage ratio, which is the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans, remains well above the pre-covid level, but should continue to adjust in the coming quarters. This indicator ended the third quarter at 297%, from 325% in the second and 398% in the third quarter of last year.

“It is natural that over the next year we will have consumption of provisions, without the need for additional provisions,” he said. According to him, provisions in 2022 should grow in line with the portfolio, while the financial margin (NII) should grow in line with or slightly above the portfolio.

For him, delinquency may grow more next year, but without reaching historic levels yet. “Default should advance a little for individuals, I don’t see a problem in companies”, he predicts.

Lazari explained that the default of the renegotiated portfolio is below historical levels. The indicator was 15.8% in the third quarter, 14.6% in the second and 5.9% in the third quarter of 2020. Before the pandemic, however, it was at 17.4% (December 2019).

Bradesco’s total default was 2.6% in the third quarter, 2.5% in the second. According to Lazari, disregarding a sale of overdue portfolios, delinquency in the quarter would be 0.1 point higher.

He stated that Bradesco will continue to sell portfolios, which are basically expired, but may also sell a small amount of non-performing loans, even to carry out a test. “Today there are more companies that buy portfolios, that compete in this market. Sometimes we get multiples 10, 12, 14 times greater than if we were to do this internally”, he explained.

Lazari also said that Bradesco will not “make it difficult to sell easily” and cited some internal factors that should help the bank’s performance, such as the increase in the customer base, well-controlled defaults and below historical averages and the strong control of costs, even in a scenario of high inflation. He recalled that the institution has revised for the better now in the third quarter the guidance for the growth of the loan portfolio, income from services rendered, insurance results and provisions for bad debts.

“We would not revise the guidance as we did if we were not convinced of the capacity to grow next year,” he said.

Lazari stated that the growth in lines with higher spreads will result in an improvement in the financial margin in the coming years. “The recomposition of spreads is very important, we see improvement in new productions, which will certainly benefit the margin throughout 2022”, he commented at a press conference.

According to Lazari, Bradesco should close the year with the client margin between the middle and the top of the range, which goes from 2% to 6%. In the first nine months of the year, the expansion was 4.7%.

The executive also commented that operating expenses should close the year with a drop of 1%. The guidance is -5% to -1% and in the first nine months of the year the variation was -2.5%, but in September there was an increase of almost 11% in the salaries of bank employees. “Administrative expenses fall 0.2% year-to-date, despite high inflation.”

As for provisions for doubtful accounts (PDD), Lazari stated that they should close between the middle and the best part of the guidance, which was revised yesterday and now ranges from R$ 13 billion to R$ 16 billion. In the first nine months of the year, this volume was R$ 10.8 billion.

The executive stated that the bank restructured almost 1,000 branches last year and should review more than 500 this year, closing one part and turning another into other types of service points.

“We are going to review 556 branches this year and it should be even more marginal for 2022, with 200, 300 branches going through a transformation process”, he commented. Bradesco ended the third quarter with 8,626 points of service, a drop of 556 compared to the same period last year. There are 4,629 branches, 867 business units, 3 3,030 service stations.

He also recalled that the account holder base increased 1.7 million customers in 12 months, reaching 32.3 million in the third quarter. The organization’s total customers total 72.5 million, up 3 million in 12 months. The executive also commented that the volume of financial transactions on mobile grew 92% compared to the previous year, to 1.164 billion in the nine months of this year. Already the cash transactions fell 70%, to 22.6 million.

Lazari also commented that Ágora already has 706,000 customers and has 70% higher funding this year, at R$ 10.247 billion.

The executive also pointed out that the intention in 2022 is to return to historical levels of distribution of results. “Having capital and being well provisioned, the objective is always to improve shareholder remuneration”.

Bradesco’s insurance company was responsible for 23% of the bank’s results in the third quarter of 2021, revealed Lazari.

After the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the bank’s CEO guarantees that the level of admissions has dropped significantly. “The insurance operation presented excellent revenue, with expansion of operations and an increase in the number of policyholders. The effects of covid were 26% lower than in the second trimester”, he assesses.

Lazari said he is still quite confident that the insurer will deliver a return on equity (ROE) above 20% next year.

There is no discussion to delist Cielo’s capital, highlighted Bradesco’s CEO. He highlighted that the bank will continue along with Banco do Brasil in the capital of the acquirer. “Cielo is a permanent point of discussion, we are doing ‘turnaround’ work at the company. We believe a lot in Cielo, we need to acquire within the bank, just as BB also needs”, he commented at a press conference.

He was asked about the matter in the wake of the news that Bradesco made an offer of R$650 million to buy BB’s stake in Digio, keeping 100% of the bank. Lazari said that the idea, after approval by the authorities, is to keep Digio independent, as well as happening in the next and in the Bitz digital wallet.

“We do not intend to unify the Digio, Next and Bitz businesses. Any merger requires a break in storage and it would be a shame to do so with these companies, which have already taken off. We are going to invest even more in them in 2022”, he stated.

O next reached 7.7 million customers in the third quarter of 2021 and the new target is to reach 10 million, said Lazari.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, there was a 141% growth in the number of digital platform customers.

According to the CEO, next, Digio and Bitz’s customer bases are growing very well. A highlight of these digital operations, according to Lazari, is that these bases have no crossover with the bank’s customers, they are new people reached by the group.