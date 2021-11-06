Bradesco’s action has everything to surpass Itaú after strong results; papers shoot

the numbers of Bradesco (BBDC4) exceeded expectations, with better lines than their competitors Itaú (ITUB4) and Santander (SANB11), point out analysts.

The banking sector still harbors some skepticism from the markets, as the stocks have not yet recovered from the thud of covid.

Despite this, apparently, the market decided to give the bank a second chance. The shares rose 4.33%, in part recovering the 6.6% fall of the session on Thursday (5).

Between July and September, Bradesco earned R$6.8 billion, an increase of 34.5%, and above the average estimate of 6.469 billion reais compiled by Refinitive.

In Santander’s view, the second largest bank in the country had a robust quarter in terms of revenues, with strong returns from insurance, offsetting the net interest income below market expectations.

“The share fell 21% year-to-date (vs. -13% for the Ibovespa and -9% for Itaú), and we believe that there is a significant upside potential and that the difference for Itaú should decrease”, he highlights.

better than expected

To the XP, the bank reported results above expectations, mainly supported by higher-than-expected insurance results and lower expenses with additional provisions for the insurance group and with operating provisions.

“Although the bank has consumed 28p.p. of coverage ratio, the current level of 297% is still higher than that of private peers (250% of Santander and 234% of Itaú), while the delinquency rate also grew at a slower pace than that of peers”, point out analysts Vitor Pini , Artur Alves and Matheus Odaguil.

already the great highlights the good recovery of lines that were under pressure, such as insurance and services, the accentuated growth of the credit portfolio with an improvement in the mix and the higher provisioning and capital ratio among peers.

Although the ROE (Return on Equity) of 18.4% was below that of Itaú (20%) and Santander (21%), the provisions and capital ratio surpassed the competitors.

“Bradesco improved the guidance of results for 2022, indicating that 4Q21 continues with a good trend”, argue analysts Eduardo Nishio, Guilherme, Vianna and Bruno Bandeira.

In addition, the perspective of spread expansion for 2022, cost control, high coverage and capital ratio, may give Bradesco an advantage in case of a worsening of default, given that the macroeconomic scenario has deteriorated.

insurance area shines

Insurance operations, which were pointed out as Bradesco’s Achilles heel in recent results, also drew praise from analysts.

For the Genial trio, the recovery came faster than expected, with numbers jumping 104% in the quarter and 2.6% in the year and ROE of 18.1%, the second best level since the fourth quarter.

Better than Itaú and Santander

O Harvest points out that Bradesco’s loan portfolio had the best performance in this earnings season among the largest banks so far.

In all, there was an increase of 16.4% in the year and 6.5% in the quarter, with strong performance from small and medium-sized companies.

According to the Itaú BBA, portfolio growth was strong, with slightly better spreads and only a moderate deterioration in quality.

Worth buying?

In XP’s opinion, Bradesco is the most defended in a more challenging macroeconomic scenario ahead, “although we believe that the peak of default is yet to come”.

The recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$26.

already the active highlights that Bradesco’s good result corroborates our vision for the case. The bank’s current level of coverage is expected to support the increase in defaults throughout 2021.

“In addition, we like the constant gains in operational efficiency and its well-diversified revenue, with a relevant share in the insurance operation”, he points out.

For Safra, Bradesco’s third quarter was a good surprise, in most of its lines, especially for the recovery of insurance results and low allowance for loan losses.

already the Credit Suisse states that the bank is on the right path to meet its clients’ financial margin and operating expenses targets.

Bradesco raised its forecast for growth in credit, fees and insurance results, while reducing its LLR guidance, “indicating that the bank remains confident in the quality of its assets”, he adds.

Finally, the Bank of America says that while the market is increasingly concerned about Brazil’s weakened macroeconomic environment (high inflation, rising rates, weaker growth), Bradesco is entering the year with better-than-expected earnings dynamics.

The recommendation is for purchase, with a target price of R$30.