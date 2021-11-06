Brazil Aid starts on the 17th at a cost of less than R$400

Brazil’s Auxílio, a substitute for Bolsa Família, will start to be paid on the day November 17th. Despite this, the benefit amount will not yet be the BRL 400 promised.

The benefit is a bet by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to increase his popularity for the 2022 elections.

The 14.6 million of families who are already beneficiaries of Bolsa Família and more 1.3 million of people who are in the program’s queue.

Brazil Aid Value

Not making the payment of BRL 400, the government fails to fulfill its promise to expand the base of beneficiaries and increase the amounts paid by the Bolsa Família Program.

Bolsonaro also announced that no family would receive less than BRL 400 in the program and urged its economic team to find ways to achieve that amount. But that stopped at the Ministry of Economy, which calculated the value of the benefit of R$300.

Thus, the economic team managed to raise the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) that would be enough to pay for the Auxílio Brasil in the last two months of 2021.

Initially, the idea was that the increase in the collection ofthe Income Tax and the savings with the PEC of the Precatório were able to pay for the new benefit. But both are stuck in Congress and have no date to get back on track.

Who won’t receive?

The point that leaves many CadÚnico subscribers out of Auxílio Brasil is the income range of poverty and extreme poverty. Today, the income criterion used to select Bolsa Família beneficiaries is R$ 89.00 per person.

The entry range will be changed so that more people are included in the benefit. The idea is for this limit to be R$100 per person.

selection criteria

The program determines that the benefit be paid to families registered in the Cadastro Único and living in poverty and extreme poverty. If there are more criteria, they will be informed shortly by the Ministry of Citizenship.

When registrations open for Auxílio Brasil

The government did not say whether there will be a deadline for opening applications for the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. At first, the only way to enter the program is to register in the Cadastro Único.

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.