Brazil cuts import tariffs by 10%

The Brazilian government announced today (5) a 10% reduction in import tariffs of approximately 87% on imported goods and services. The decision of the Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) is valid until December 31, 2022.

In a joint note, released by the Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs, the government says that the measure “is justified by the urgent situation brought about by the covid-19 pandemic and by the need to be able to count, immediately, with an instrument that can contribute to alleviating its negative effects on the life and health of the Brazilian population”.

Inflation

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Friday (5) that this reduction in import tariffs will help to moderate inflation in the country. He commented on the cut in rates during his participation in the third edition of the Mercosur Conference on International Trade and Services, promoted by the Council of Chambers of Commerce of the economic bloc.

“Our Common External Tariff is still very high and this at a time like the current one, when we have strong inflationary pressure on the Brazilian economy and we would like to give a shock to the supply, facilitate the entry of imports to moderate the price increases. prices, is the ideal moment to open up the economy, albeit timid,” said the minister.

Competitiveness

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, defended today (5) that the TEC preserves the competitiveness of national companies, while at the same time resulting in a reduction in internal prices in the bloc.

The Brazilian foreign minister spoke on the subject in a joint statement to the press after receiving his Paraguayan counterpart, Euclides Acevedo, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. France said both countries had achieved a “coincidence” in the debate over a new tariff.

“Coincidence between Brazil and Paraguay in the conception of a modern Mercosur, in the need for a consensus so that we can work on a common external tariff that brings competitiveness and also reasonable prices to our consumers,” said França.

Agreement with Argentina

The measure had been agreed upon with Argentina at the beginning of October, but it depended on the approval of the bloc’s other partners, Paraguay and Uruguay, to enter into force.

The decision affects 87% of products from outside Mercosur. As they have different treatment within the block, automobiles and sugar and alcohol products pay their own common external tariffs and have not had their Import Tax reduced.

With the decision, a product that pays 12% to enter Brazil will pay 10.8%. According to the Ministry of Economy, Mercosur’s average CET is around 13%, against an average of 4% and 5% observed in the rest of the world.

Exception List

As a customs union, Mercosur taxes most products from outside the bloc equally through the Common External Tariff (TEC), eliminating internal tariffs on the circulation of these goods between the bloc’s countries. In addition to products with special treatment, each country can establish a list with up to 100 exceptions.

Generally, the goods on the exception list cover items not produced in any Mercosur country classified as essential by a certain country in the bloc. There is also a mechanism called ex-tariff, which allows for the reduction to zero of the rate for capital goods (machinery and equipment) and for computer and telecommunications equipment.

In relation to other products, the bloc’s rules prohibit unilateral cuts in external tariffs. To avoid non-compliance with the Mercosur treaty, Brazil resorted to a device that allows the adoption of measures aimed at protecting the life and health of the population, using the covid-19 pandemic as a justification.

Negotiations

According to the Ministry of Economy and Itamaraty, the reduction is temporary, and the Brazilian government will continue to work to modernize Mercosur and reformulate the TEC, which had never been revised in over 25 years of existence.

“Brazil remains fully engaged in ongoing negotiations in Mercosur. The Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs reiterate the exceptional and temporary nature of this resolution, while reaffirming their commitment to Mercosur”, explained the statement.

Despite the recent agreement with Argentina, negotiations for Uruguay and Paraguay to accept the reduction of the CET were stalled. Initially, Uruguay wanted a 20% reduction in the TEC this year and for all products outside the bloc. Argentina wanted a reduction of only 10% for some products.

Subsequently, the Brazilian government started to support a reduction in stages: 10% in 2021 and 10% in 2022. However, Argentina continued to resist and accepted the maximum reduction of the CET of 10%.

At the meeting between the chancellors of Argentina and Brazil last month, the neighboring country agreed to expand the list of products with reduced TEC. In return, the Brazilian government pledged to finance the construction of a gas pipeline from Argentina’s Vaca Muerta reserve to Brazil.

