Brazil has to receive for environmental preservation

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Friday, 5, that advanced countries favor the taxation of pollution, but that it is necessary to have a look at who preserved the environment better, defending that Brazil, India and Indonesia receive for it.

By participating virtually in an event promoted by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Guedes also said again that it is necessary explore oil wealth before in “10, 20 years” these resources are obsolete, with the world’s energy matrix moving in another direction.





The minister pointed out that a fund of poverty eradication could be created with the acceleration of privatizations and reiterated its belief in the country’s growth next year, citing that there are now almost 700 billion reais in investments contracted for the coming years after the 5G auction to ensure 150 billion reais for the next 20 years.