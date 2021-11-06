Brazil surpasses 609 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average is below 300 for the 5th day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (5) 397 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 609,112 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 230 – below the 250 mark for the 3rd day (and below 300 for the 5th day). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -32% and points fall for the fourth day in a row.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (30): 314

Sunday (31): 311

Monday (1): 296

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

Thursday (4): 227

Friday (5): 230

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Four states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Ceará and Roraima.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,861,282 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,705 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,932 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -20% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 609,112

609,112 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 397

397 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 230 (variation in 14 days: -32%)

230 (variation in 14 days: -32%) Total confirmed cases: 21,861,282

21,861,282 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 14,705

14,705 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,932 (14-day variation: -20%)

On the rise (3 states): MS, PB and RN

MS, PB and RN In stability (12 states): RS, SC, ES, MG, SP, GO, AM, AP, RO, BA, PE and PI

RS, SC, ES, MG, SP, GO, AM, AP, RO, BA, PE and PI Falling (11 states and the DF): PR, RJ, MT, AC, PA, RR, TO, AL, CE, MA, DF and SE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 55% of the population has taken the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and is fully immunized. The data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles indicate that 118,824,057 people received the doses, number that represents 55.70% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,408,698 people, What represents 72.85% of the population. The booster dose was applied in 9,527,895 people (4.47% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 283,760,650 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -13%

MG: -8%

RJ: -67%

SP: -2%

DF: -43%

GO: -5%

MS: +17%

MT: -30%

AC: -100%

AM: -14%

AP: 0%

PA: -36%

RO: -10%

RR: -45%

TO: -62%

AL: -30%

BA: -10%

EC: -95%

MA: -33%

PB: +21%

PE: -2%

PI: -13%

RN: +42%

SE: -17%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

