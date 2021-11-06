Burger King (BKBR3) reduces losses by 64% in the 3rd quarter with the relaxation of restrictions by Covid-19

Choosing a food brand is understood by experts as a good strategy.

SAO PAULO – Burger King (BKBR3) recorded a loss of R$ 37.9 million in the third quarter of this year, an improvement of 64.2% in relation to the loss reported a year ago, which was R$ 105.9 million .

The company points out the increasingly expressive relaxation of restrictions on the movement of people, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as one of the main factors for the improvement of the result.

Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was positive by R$76.6 million, reversing the negative R$16.9 million from 3TRI20.

Thus, the Ebitda margin gained 14 percentage points, reaching 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, after a negative result of 3.2% a year ago.

“This result is due to the recovery of sales, discipline in the control of our expenses and the digitalization strategy”, explained the company.

Burger King Recipes

In the third quarter of 2021, the company’s operating revenue reached R$710 million, a growth of 35.9% when compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the reduction in restrictions on circulation.

“Company’s sales recovered strongly and progressed gradually month after month, so that by the end of September, sales per restaurant were already very close to 2019 levels,” the company wrote.

digital channels

Revenue from Burger King’s digital channels, which include Delivery, Totem and App, grew 70%, with a “historic record” of R$231.4 million, and reached 33% of the company’s sales in 3TRI21, against 22.7 % of the same period in 2020.

Burger King closed the quarter with eight new stores, two of which were franchises. In total, there are now 927 restaurants, 723 of which are owned and 204 are franchisees.

In addition, “over the last few months we have reached the important mark of 5% of our transactions already being carried out by our, recently created, but already with 2.4 million customers, a loyalty program”, he celebrated. It’s a 143% growth compared to 2TRI21.

