CadÚnico also guarantees BPC and Social Tariff benefits; how to participate?

O Single Registry (Single File) it is the gateway to a series of programs and social benefits promoted by the Federal Government. Among them are the BPC and the Social Tariff, both aimed at low-income citizens.

A criterion that the two programs have in common refers to the support for people who have some type of disability that makes professional practice incapable. But before you know about approaching each of these benefits, it’s important to know how to Single it works.

Single Registry

As mentioned, the Single it is the main means of accessing social programs and benefits. However, not just anyone can apply, as the system is exclusive to low-income families.

For this reason, by subscribing to the Single it is necessary to present and prove a variety of personal data of all members of the family group. However, only one person must be elected to represent the family and register on behalf of all. This information ranges from working conditions, housing, monthly income, education level, etc.

But to be entitled to Single it is necessary to present a monthly per capita income of up to half the minimum wage, R$550, or a monthly family income of up to three minimum wages.

It is noteworthy that it is recommended that the application be made by a woman aged at least 16 years old, so that the analysis gains preference, above all, in the selection of other social benefits.

This person should look for the nearest Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to present the following documentation and complete the registration:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Birth Certificate of Indigenous People (RANI);

Work Card;

Voter Title;

Proof of address [água ou luz] of the last three months.

BPC

O Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) it is a kind of minimum wage paid to seniors aged 65 or over and people with disabilities (PCD) who are unable to work.

The social benefit is a Federal Government initiative managed by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). However, it is not a social security benefit, as it does not require contributions to be released.

Considering exclusively the scenario of the person with a disability, under the law it is characterized as:

“Those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment, which, in interaction with one or more barriers, can obstruct their full and effective participation in society on equal terms with other people.”

To receive the BPC it is not enough just to meet one of the conditions presented. It is essential to be integrated into the Single of the Federal Government, respecting the following criteria:

Situations of vulnerability in family relationships;

Level of provision of community services and their adaptation;

Economic shortage and expenses incurred with the condition;

Age;

Analysis of the history of disability;

Aspects related to occupation and potential to work.

A recently sanctioned regulation provides for some changes in the rules for accessing the BPC. Until December of this year, those interested in the benefit must present a minimum per capita income of a quarter of the minimum wage, that is, R$275.

However, the law that will come into force from 2022 onwards will increase the minimum per capita income to half the minimum wage, R$550. This decision was taken considering the current national floor, which is R$1,100, which also resulted in the impediment of a family with income equivalent to the limit value receive this aid.

To request the BPC, the citizen must be registered in the Single. Subsequently, you must gather all the medical documentation, especially the expert report, when the incapacity needs to be verified, and submit the request online. Just access the My INSS portal, through the website or application and submit the application.

Social Tariff

The program Social Tariff it is the creation of the Federal Government that allows discounts on the electricity bill of low-income Brazilian citizens. And according to a recent survey by National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the number of beneficiaries could double, reaching about 24 million in 2022.

It is regulated by Law No. 10,438, of April 26, 2002, and offered by the Federal Government to low-income residential consumers. However, to be entitled to the discount on the electricity bill, it is necessary to know that this only applies to the 220 kWh consumed monthly.

According to the regulation, to be entitled to Social Tariff it’s needed:

Low-income residential customers;

Families registered in the CadÚnico;

Monthly per capita family income less than half the minimum wage;

Monthly income of up to three minimum wages for families that include people with disabilities who need continuous use of appliances connected to electricity.

The discount on the electricity bill is applied in a cumulative format, although there may be variations based on each installation’s consumption range, respecting the 220 kWh limit mentioned. Therefore, it is understood that the lower the residential consumption, the lower the discount. Look!

Monthly consumption up to 30 kWh – 65% discount;

Monthly consumption from 31 kWh to 100 kWh – 40% discount;

Monthly consumption from 101 kWh to 220 kWh – 10% discount;

Consumption greater than 220 kWh – 0%.

Once all these criteria are met, all that is required is for the consumer to contact the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of electricity in the region where he resides to request inclusion in the program and the consequent discount on the electricity bill.

