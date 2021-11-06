Canelo Álvarez responds to a challenge made by Kamaru Usman and mocks the Nigerian

Apparently, the statements of Kamaru Usman they did not go unnoticed by Canelo Álvarez. At the media day for his fight against Caleb Plant, which takes place this Saturday (6), the Mexican responded to the challenge made by the Nigerian and even made fun of the UFC welterweight champion (under 77kg.).

“Payment day”, joked Canelo Álvarez.

Regarded as one of the highest paid boxers in the history of the sport, Canelo is used to receiving big scholarships and pay-per-views for his boxing matches.

The Mexican, who collects titles in the modality, has never faced any athlete from another modality and has already admitted that he may change his mind in the future, if a ‘million dollar deal’ is made. He, however, still prioritizes ending the rivalry against Caleb Plant, who has already featured widespread fighting and a cut face in his meetings.

Kamaru Usman, in turn, is ranked first in the Ultimate weight by weight ranking and wants to ‘resolve the disputes’ of the rivalry in front of Colby Covington in the combat that takes place in the UFC 268, for the welterweight title (under 77kg.), also this Saturday (6). The Nigerian is named by many as one of the best fighters to compete in the division in the organization’s history.