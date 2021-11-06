“Cannibal” solar storm brings Northern Lights even in California

Weather satellites recorded a solar storm that hit the Earth in the early hours of this Thursday and which was labeled “cannibal” by spacetime experts. The geomagnetic storm reached the G3 scale, that is, of moderate to strong intensity. The NOAA-20 and Suomi-NPP satellites recorded the auroras over the United States and Canada.

Shazam! This is what a G3 Geomagnetic Storm looks like from space when a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun makes a direct hit with Earth. enjoy these #VIIRS views of last nights #AuroraBorealis acquired by the #Suomi-NPP and #NOAA20 satellites. https://t.co/N94utqlp7f pic.twitter.com/m5jyZAOZmZ — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) November 4, 2021

Because the coronal mass ejection released by the Sun and reaching the Earth was classified as a “cannibal”. Simple, because one ate the other. A cloud of gas coming from our fastest star on its way to Earth ended up absorbing a slower one that had left the sun earlier.

G3 storm levels were reached at 03/2359 UTC due to anticipated CME arrival. The G2 Watch and appropriate warnings continue for 04 Nov as CME passage continues. Visit https://t.co/w862kjX8JC for the latest information and updates. pic.twitter.com/z4i10bXcWm — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) November 4, 2021

The slower coronal mass ejections, in this case, were launched into space by the Sun after flares in sunspot AR2887 on November 1st and 2nd. Subsequently, there was another ejection that reached the previous ones almost immediately after leaving the Sun.

The cloud described as cannibal by space-time experts reached Earth late on Wednesday and brought Spectacular Northern American Northern Lights Appearance during the early hours of today, as well as points in Europe and Oceania. The event was so intense that even at dawn the dawns could still be seen in Abisko National Park, Sweden. The sky turned green also in more southern areas of New Zealand.

I seriously can’t describe how amazing the #NorthernLights have been tonight! No picture or videos from it justice. Seeing pink, purple, green, and yellow flames shoot across the sky is such a spectacular sight! #Juneau #Alaska #akwx pic.twitter.com/Vthv49LbYX — Cody Moore (@Thealaskanwxman) November 4, 2021

📸 Watch the Aurora Australis dance around on our time lapse camera in Lauder, Central Otago! 😲 This is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere 🌌 pic.twitter.com/ENVY1JmJ4Y — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 4, 2021

These cannibal-like coronal mass ejection solar clouds, astronomers comment, have mixed magnetic fields and compressed plasmas that often generate large auroral apparitions. This explains the spectacle of colors in the sky witnessed in the last dawn in different areas of the Northern Hemisphere.

Did you get a chance to see the aurora borealis last night? The spectacular light show is thanks to a solar storm: https://t.co/Id0fjlhkHM pic.twitter.com/E7lrdVvJXJ — NOAA NCEI (@NOAANCEI) November 4, 2021

The incredible thing about the geomagnetic storm earlier this Thursday was the appearance of auroras in places where the phenomenon is very rarely observed. The phenomenon has been documented in photos in locations as far south as the state of California, almost in the Los Angeles area. Auroras were seen in the California cities of Lincoln (39ºN latitude) and Joshua Tree (34ºN). To get an idea, 34º latitude corresponds to the latitude of the city of Buenos Aires in the Southern Hemisphere.

Earth’s magnetic field is still reverberating due to the impact of cannibal-type coronal mass ejection with the simultaneous sum of ejections and geomagnetic storm conditions remain on our planet, but weaker, currently between G1 (weak) and G2 ( moderate).

These conditions are expected to persist into today's night and into the early hours of Friday, which should be in favor of aurora watchers in Scandinavia, Iceland, Canada and even North American states further north of the country and who already had a spectacle in the sky last night.