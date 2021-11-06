Cat scratches the owner until he wakes him up and man escapes from fire; animal did not survive

Former soldier Matthew Slater believes he owes his life to his cat. The Brit had his face scratched by the animal as a fire took his home in York, England. Thanks to the awakening, he escaped the fire. Already cat, Weller, did not survive due to smoke inhalation.

The 49-year-old Englishman, who currently works as a builder, was still asleep as flames spread from the kitchen in the early hours of last Friday, 29. He didn’t notice the fire until Weller jumped onto his bed and scratched his face until let him wake up.

“I remember trying to push her because I thought: Why is she doing this? Subway. “I believe 100% that she saved my life. I would never have woken up without her.”

Despite losing consciousness several times due to smoke inhalation, Matthew managed to call 911 while trying to go to the window on the first floor.

Weller died in the fire from smoke inhalation and police wrapped his body in a box. Matthew told The York Press portal that he buried her in a friend’s backyard and ordered him a headstone. “I will miss her forever,” he added. “I’ve had her for five years, since she was a puppy.”

Matthew is now staying at a friend’s house. A page was created on the Go Fund Me crowdfunding platform to rebuild his house, with a goal of raising 25,000 pounds (about R$ 186 thousand, according to the quote this Friday, 5). By the end of the article, the kitty had raised 7,816 pounds.

