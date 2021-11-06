Cavani at Palmeiras? Striker makes decision about playing in Brazilian football

Credit: Michael Regan – Getty Images

Forward Edinson Cavani promises to shake up the ball market soon. Having a contract with Manchester United until June of next year, the Uruguayan player came to be quoted in the last days as a possible target of Palmeiras for the next season. A dream of “consumption” by Verdão and other giant teams on the national scene, the experienced scorer welcomes the possibility of appearing in Brazilian football in the future. The information is from the ESPN.com.br website.

With seven months of contract still to fulfill at United, Cavani began to be aired in several markets, including in Palmeiras itself, a fact reported even by the European press. However, the “Era Leila” that is about to start in Verdão should not involve many heavy investments, at least in the management principle, a scenario that could make a possible arrival of the Uruguayan unfeasible.

Also according to ESPN.com.br, people close to the attacker guarantee that he will not leave England until his bond with the Red Devils ends. Behind the scenes, the athlete’s representatives classify Cavani’s stay in Europe as the best option, since he has been taken advantage of by Solskjaer.

However, as of June 2022, Cavani would have a clear path in the market, and he does not rule out a visit to Brazilian football. The only market discarded by the Uruguayan is China. Dreaming of staying close to his homeland, the Uruguayan looks favorably on playing in South American football.

The site also informs that Corinthians and Flamengo appear as favorites of Cavani’s agents, but the attacker would be willing to hear offers to put on the table and define the destination.

