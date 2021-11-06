CBF releases audios from the VAR and explains the controversy in Flamengo’s game against Athletico-PR

Entity provided video referee conversations in the final stretch of the championship

The CBF decided to start releasing the VAR audios in the controversial bids of the matches of the Brazilian championship this year, in the final stretch of the competition.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The measure takes effect from the next round. But the CBF has already made available on its official website the bids for the 29th round, which ended this week.

Thus, one day after the end of each round, the entity will have videos with audios of controversial bids on its website.

Perhaps the most controversial move of the round was the non-expulsion of Renato Kayzer in the tie between Athletic-PR and Flamengo 2-2. At the time, the referee sent off the attacker for aggression against Léo Pereira in the first half, but after being called to review the move, he changed his mind.

– Marielson, there is a contact and even a blow to the stomach but I understand as not enough for a red card, ok? – said Marcio de Gois, VAR referee in the booth.

– Oh, ok, I thought he had a knee – replied the judge, before going to watch the move.

– I will change my decision, restart with a lateral that the ball was out of play and yellow card, removing the red, yellow card – said Marielson Alves da Silva

However, for the arbitration commission, the VAR was wrong. According to Alicio Pena Júnior, vice president of the CBF’s National Arbitration Commission, “the arbitrator’s decision should be upheld without a call for review.”

Hit in Atlético-MG x Grêmio

In the leader’s victory Atlético-MG over the Guild on Wednesday, the VAR changed a field decision rightly.

Initially, in Nacho Fernandez’s free kick, referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira had not scored anything.

– Luiz, I recommend review, possible penalty – said José Cláudio Rocha Filho, video referee, when the ball went into corner.

– Penalty shot, number seven touches that hand on the ball – Luiz confirmed.