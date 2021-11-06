CBF releases VAR audio in non-expulsion of Renato Kayzer in Athletico x Flamengo

CBF decided that it will release the VAR audios in this final stretch of the championship. The official decision starts to take effect from the next round, but the entity has already released the audio of the controversial bids of the last games. One day after the matches, CBF will make available on its website videos with audio of the most controversial bids.

Last week, one of the most controversial bids was the match between Athletico and Flamengo, in the Arena da Baixada. The game was delayed in the 4th round and happened last Tuesday (02), and the red and black tied 2-2. Renato Kayzer was sent off for assaulting defender Léo Pereira, but the VAR recommended a review of the bid to the referee, who changed his decision.

The move took place in the first half, and fans speculate that the course of the match could have been different, since the attacker had a direct participation in the result by scoring the first athletic goal. Listen to VAR audio:

CBF releases audio from the VAR room. See what the video referee recommended to Marielson: VAR: “Marielson, there is contact, yes and even a blow to the stomach, but I understand as not enough for red, ok?” Shameful, man… pic.twitter.com/vmRmiz41Cf — Wesley Ramon (@_ramonwesley)

Marcio Gois, video referee in the booth, told the referee that he did not understand the bid as sufficient for a red card.

Marielson, there is a contact yes and even a blow to the stomach, but I understand as not enough for a red card, ok?

Marielson responds saying that he thought Kayzer would have kneed his opponent, and after watching the move, he changed his field decision.

“Oh, okay, I thought he had taken the knee (…) I’ll change my decision, restart with a lateral that the ball was out of play and yellow card, removing the red, yellow card”, said judge Marielson Alves da Silva.

With the tie, Flamengo got in trouble for the title. After the match, the club has already played another round of Brasileirão, and beat Atlético-GO by 2-0 last Friday (5th). With the results, Rubro-Negro is second in the Brasileirão with 53 points, nine less than the leader Atlético-MG. The team still has a game in hand and can close the gap to six points, but it will depend on the rival from Minas to start stumbling if they want to dream of the title.