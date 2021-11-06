CBF releases VAR audios and videos of the offside line in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship | soccer

CBF decided to release the referees’ dialogues with the VAR team. The audios, which were kept confidential, will be available on the entity’s website the day after the end of each round. This Friday, the CBF has already made available the bids reviewed by the VAR in the games of the 29th round, which ended on Wednesday.

CBF will broadcast audios of conversation between field referees and video at Brasileirão

The measure is a personal decision of the interim president of the entity, Ednaldo Rodrigues. He replaces Rogério Caboclo, who was removed from command of the entity for 21 months for sexual harassment and moral harassment of an employee of the entity. Caboclo denies the charges.

According to Ednaldo, the initiative intends to give transparency to the referees’ work.

– Conmebol already does that. Other big leagues do too. The CBF will do without editing any dialogue that there is between the VAR and the referee in the field – said the president of the entity.

1 of 2 Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, in an interview with reporter André Gallindo — Photo: Sérgio Rangel/ge Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, in an interview with reporter André Gallindo — Photo: Sérgio Rangel/ge

In addition to the audios, the CBF will also release videos of the system that traces the impediment line.

The VAR started to be used in national competitions in 2018. The following year, the Brazilian was already disputed with the video referee. Since then, the CBF refused to divulge the dialogues. The entity made exceptions and showed the club directors in a private environment the conversations of the judges in the controversial bids.

– I think everyone will win now, athletes, managers and fans. There is no return and that each one tries to adapt – added the interim president of the CBF.

GE had access to audio from games played this week. On Tuesday, for example, in Curitiba, the most controversial bid was the bid involving Renato Kayzer, from Athletico Paranaense, and Léo Pereira, from Flamengo.

The referee on the field expelled the attacker for assault. The audios reveal that the video referee suggested changing the decision.

Check out the audio from the VAR on Atlético-Mg x Grêmio, Flamengo x Athletico-PR; Youth x Bahia

– Marielson, there is a contact and even a blow to the stomach but I understand as not enough for a red card, ok? – said Marcio de Gois, VAR referee in the booth.

– Oh, ok, I thought he had a knee – replied the judge, before going to watch the move.

After the consultation, he changed his mind.

– I will change my decision, restart with a lateral that the ball was out of play and yellow card, removing the red, yellow card – said Marielson Alves da Silva

For the refereeing committee, the video referee was wrong. According to Alicio Pena Júnior, vice president of the CBF’s National Arbitration Commission, the “referee’s decision should be upheld without a call for review”.

2 of 2 Atlético-MG vs Grêmio Brasileirão Mineirão central penalty on the whistle — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere Atlético-MG vs Grêmio Brasileirão Mineirão central penalty on the whistle — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere

On Wednesday, in Belo Horizonte, an example of success.

The video referee warned the referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira on the field that this ball hit the Grêmio player’s arm.

– Luiz, I recommend review, possible penalty – said José Cláudio Rocha Filho, video referee, when the ball went into corner.

After seeing the bid, Luiz tells the VAR team members

– Penalty shot, number seven touches that hand on the ball – Luiz confirmed.

Last Saturday, in Caxias do Sul, a supposed unmarked penalty for Bahia at the beginning of the match against Juventude generated a lot of complaints from players and managers. The president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, formally complained at the CBF.

The move in question happened 15 minutes into the first half, when Ronaldo kicked into the empty goal, and the ball hit Juventude defender Vitor Mendes’s hand. Bahia players asked for a penalty; the referee was called by the VAR to review the move but upheld the field decision.

– Checking, Paulo (…) Checking possible criminal. I suggest review – said Adriano Milczvski, video referee

– I saw that it deviated and I was not convinced of the point of contact – said judge Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior.

– Man, I understand that it’s his support arm there and then there’s the touch – Alves argued as he walked to the monitor

After watching the move, the referee does not change his mind.

– I will keep the corner kick decision – said the referee

The national refereeing commission considered that the referee’s decision on the field was wrong, that the penalty should have been awarded and the Juventude player sent off.

For Sandro Meira Ricci, commentator at Central do Apito, the decision of the CBF to publish the videos of the offside and the audios of the revised bids is correct.