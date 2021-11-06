CBF starts to publish audios and images of VAR reviews in Brasileirão Assaí

With games from the 29th round and matches rescheduled this week, the Arbitration Committee is starting to make available, for educational purposes, the videos of the VAR’s review processes.



As of this Friday (5), the CBF will disclose for didactic purposes the audios of the reviews carried out by the video referee (VAR) in the games of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The novelty debuts with the publication of audios and images of the video referee in the games valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão Assaí, played on October 30th and 31st and November 1st, as well as the two rescheduled matches that were played this week: Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo, on November 2nd, and Atlético-MG vs Grêmio, on the 3rd it aims to allow clubs, fans and the press to know in detail how video referees work, as well as to give greater transparency to decisions taken with the help of the tool.

The publication of the material will be repeated in the remaining nine rounds and in the rescheduled league games. VAR analysis should be available on the CBF website as follows: weekend rounds bids will be released the following Monday. The games played from Monday to Friday will be announced within a period of up to 24 hours after their closing. All revisions will be available at the “VAR Analysis” address on the CBF website. To access, click here.

The acting President of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, stressed that the publication of content comes to add more value and transparency to Brazilian football, meeting a demand from the football community.

“I hope that this measure will reduce any kind of noise or mistrust regarding the performance of arbitrators. We want the arbitration to have a healthy, safe and respectful environment in which to work and I understand that transparency in the treatment of these situations will contribute to the understanding of its work by the public. I believe that we are taking a big step towards improving arbitration,” he highlighted.

It should be noted that the images and audio of the reviews carried out by the VAR will be fully disclosed, that is, bids in which the referee goes to the review booth or when there is a factual review with a change in the field decision. In addition to these, during a match, the team in the VAR’s operating room performs dozens of checks, most of them silently (without needing to communicate the field referee). For the sake of objectivity, therefore, only revisions will be made available.

Ombudsman Reports

Another measure that is now being adopted is the disclosure of reports prepared by the Arbitration Ombudsman, based on formal complaints sent by the clubs. The technical analyzes prepared by the ombudsman Manoel Serapião Filho will be published on the CBF website after being sent to the requested club.

“It is essential that fans have access to this assessment made by an experienced professional, who has lived these situations on the field. This will elucidate moves that, innumerable times, generate complaints from clubs and fans for lack of knowledge of the rule”, assesses Ednaldo Rodrigues.

