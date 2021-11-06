Ceará must vaccinate more than 2 million animals against rabies this Saturday; vaccine has no contraindications

The rabies vaccination campaign will have its “D-Day” this Saturday, 6, throughout Ceará. In day, animals such as dogs and cats from three months of age must be vaccinated. According to the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa), 2.3 million animals are expected to be vaccinated throughout the state.

The rabies vaccination campaign takes place annually and is aimed at protecting animals and humans against the rabies virus, which is transmitted by the bite of these animals. In Fortaleza, there will be 227 vaccination points, including the Zoonoses Surveillance Units (UVZ).

Sesa will provide vaccination rooms in all 184 municipalities in Ceará. According to the person responsible for the Rabies Program in the State, Bergson Pinheiro, in an interview with Rádio CBN/Cariri, the immunizing agent is intended for all animals. “The vaccine has no contraindications, especially for pregnant or lactating bitches”, he explains.

The rabies vaccination campaign will take place throughout the state of Ceará, starting at 8 am and ending at 4 pm. This year, the state registered 56 cases of animal rabies, 20 fewer than last year.

cariri

In Juazeiro do Norte, the Municipal Health Department made 39 vaccination points available in 30 districts of the city, from 8 am to 4 pm.

In Crato, the Zoonoses Center provided 7 vaccination points. The immunization of animals will take place from 7:30 am to noon. A complete list of all vaccination sites in Crato and Juazeiro can be found on the official website of the city halls.

If a guardian does not vaccinate your animal, the recommendation is to seek the Municipal Health Department after D-day.

what do you need to take

Tutors must take the animal’s vaccination card. Those who do not have the document receive the card at the time of vaccination, with registration of the application.

During vaccination, protectors must adopt some safety measures: the dog must be properly with a guide and collar and, in the case of an angry dog, a muzzle must be adopted. Cats need to be herded in specific crates to prevent leakage.

what is anger

Rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans by bites, scratches and saliva from infected animals in contact with damaged skin or mucous membranes. The disease affects the central nervous system and can lead to death, both in humans and animals.

The vaccine is the only way to prevent the disease, as there are still no effective medicines.

Service

“D-Day” of rabies vaccination

When: Saturday November 6th, from 8 am to 4 pm

Where: check here the list of vaccination points in the capital

With information from reporter Guilherme Carvalho / Rádio CBN Cariri

