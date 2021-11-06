Cemig confirms that plane with Marília Mendonça hit high voltage tower cable before crashing in MG | Minas Gerais

The Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig) released a statement on Friday (5) saying that the twin-engine plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people hit a cable in a company’s distribution tower, in Caratinga, in Vale do Sweet River.

The Air Force investigates several hypotheses for the plane crash that killed the 26-year-old singer Marília Mendonça, in the Caratinga mountains, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

An airplane accident that killed Marília Mendonça left around 33,000 customers without electricity, says Cemig

The plane, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft King Air, manufactured in 1984, took off from Goiânia and fell in a waterfall 2 kilometers from the runway where it would land, according to the Minas Gerais Military Police. The aircraft had a capacity of 4.7 thousand kilos and could carry up to 6 passengers.

Preliminary information reported by pilots who flew over the region close to the time of the accident and also from witnesses is that the plane “teared” high voltage wires connected to a tower near the site.

Air agencies in the region had already received reports from other pilots before the accident, in September and August, that the electrical wires would hinder the landing at the Caratinga aerodrome. These are reports called Notam (Aeronautical Notification) and that indicate data on risks and alert other pilots heading to the region about dangers to operate in the area.

A witness told authorities that, after colliding with the wires, the plane had lost an engine. The aircraft had two engines but, according to this witness, who is also a pilot, the aircraft would have lost lift due to the collision (stuck).

To confirm this or other factors that may have contributed to the accident, the FAB will carry out an investigation into the plane’s wreckage, hear witnesses from the airstrips where the plane took off and its destination, retrieve documents, data from technical inspections, maintenance of the plane, in addition to seeing the quality of the fuel used in the operation.

In a statement, the Air Force informed that “researchers of the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA 3), located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), regional agency of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA)” were displaced to the scene of the tragedy to investigate the accident.

“In the initial action, investigators identify evidence, photograph scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports, gather documents, etc. There is no scheduled time for this activity to occur, always depending on the complexity of the occurrence,” said the FAB.

“The objective of the investigations carried out by Cenipa is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from occurring. The conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and also on the need to discover the contributing factors,” said the Aeronautics.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Marília Mendonça’s plane had up-to-date documentation and was authorized to take an air taxi.

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

A representative of the Military Police at the scene said: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts on the spot, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died. works.”

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

Around 4:30 pm this Friday, Marília Mendonça’s press officer informed the g1 that the singer and everyone on the plane had already been rescued and were doing well. The advisor confirmed the information again at 4:50 pm. Around 5:15 pm, the advisor said that she had lost contact with the singer’s manager and that she could no longer confirm the information that she was fine. At 5:45 pm, the advisor informed in an official note that the singer had died.

Before boarding, Marília Mendonça made a video in which she appeared getting on the plane and posted it on Twitter.