Change in calendar could prevent Aerofla for Libertadores final | Flamengo

In contact with the newspaper O Dia, one of the organizers of Aerofla, Dário Loureiro, explained that the event is scheduled for November 24, three days before the final, starting at 10 am. As in 2019, fans would gather both at Ninho do Urubu, where the delegation’s bus departs, and at Galeão airport. As long as the change in the calendar is not confirmed by the CBF, the schedule is maintained.
Finally we can confirm , heart speeds up and let ‘s once again make them feel all our love for Flamengo @iSoyLocoPorTri , let’s go in search of our TRI …
MAY IT’S TIME TO SUPPORT LET’S GO TO #AEROFLA21 pic.twitter.com/zu8L4xSMRC
— AEROFLA #SoyLocoPorTri (@GpSoylocoPorTri) September 30, 2021
Although the cast goes straight from Porto Alegre to Montevideo, the organization maintains the idea of supporting the team in Rio de Janeiro. The difference is that the event would be brought forward to the date of departure for Porto Alegre, before the team faces Internacional, on the 20th, in Beira-Rio, and then Grêmio, on a day to be defined. While the CBF does not confirm the change, the calendar indicates that Flamengo will face Sport, in Pernambuco, in the round of the Brazilian Nationals that precedes the decision.
“All the logistics went down the drain. We will probably have to advance the event. We have to wait for confirmation to change the date and place”, explained Dário.
After receiving the information that the CBF was considering changing the date of the match between Flamengo and Sport, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, to facilitate the logistics of the Rio club before the Libertadores final, the board of Leão published an official note on social networks stating that it did not will accept any calendar changes. In the statement, the club says it was surprised by the possible change.