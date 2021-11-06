Change in calendar could prevent Aerofla for Libertadores final | Flamengo

Rio – As in 2019, Flamengo fans are preparing another big party to support the team on its way to the Libertadores final, in Montevideo, but the plan could go down the drain. With the possible scheduling of the game with Grêmio for a few days before the decision, the red-black delegation would leave Porto Alegre for Uruguay, which could prevent the event from happening.

In contact with the newspaper O Dia, one of the organizers of Aerofla, Dário Loureiro, explained that the event is scheduled for November 24, three days before the final, starting at 10 am. As in 2019, fans would gather both at Ninho do Urubu, where the delegation’s bus departs, and at Galeão airport. As long as the change in the calendar is not confirmed by the CBF, the schedule is maintained.

Finally we can confirm , heart speeds up and let ‘s once again make them feel all our love for Flamengo @iSoyLocoPorTri , let’s go in search of our TRI … MAY IT’S TIME TO SUPPORT LET’S GO TO #AEROFLA21 pic.twitter.com/zu8L4xSMRC — AEROFLA #SoyLocoPorTri (@GpSoylocoPorTri) September 30, 2021

Although the cast goes straight from Porto Alegre to Montevideo, the organization maintains the idea of ​​supporting the team in Rio de Janeiro. The difference is that the event would be brought forward to the date of departure for Porto Alegre, before the team faces Internacional, on the 20th, in Beira-Rio, and then Grêmio, on a day to be defined. While the CBF does not confirm the change, the calendar indicates that Flamengo will face Sport, in Pernambuco, in the round of the Brazilian Nationals that precedes the decision.