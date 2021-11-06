check out a ranking of all Riders Republic modalities

Riders Republic was released in late October for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X as Ubisoft’s biggest asset to put the extreme sports genre in the spotlight of the gaming industry.

In addition to an attractive look and fun mechanics, the game’s bet is on its social features and the variety of its game modes, very creative and mind-blowing.

With events ranging from bike stunts to jet pack racing, and the open world full of diverse scenarios, the possibilities opened up by the game are many. Therefore, it is difficult for someone not to have fun with at least one of the RR modalities.

If you have doubts whether you want to go downhill or fly over it, here’s a ranking of all available modes, showing positive and negative points, and taking into account their graphic refinement, gameplay and, of course, the degree of madness and fun.

1. Skiing and Snowboarding

It has a complete, varied maneuvering system that works well with the various ramps and obstacles on the snowy slopes.

Both the racing maps and those geared towards maneuvers have creative obstacles, alternating and that make the event extremely dynamic.

In terms of competitiveness, it’s the most accessible mode in the game. With a little concentration, it doesn’t take long for you to be able to put in good maneuvers and fight among the top finishers in the disputes.

Skiing and snowboarding are a little different, but both are very fluid and simple to control, which helps you focus on maneuvers and avoid obstacles in style.

2. BMX

It’s the most complex way. It will take a while for you to stay on track throughout the race and cross sharp turns and obstacles correctly on the bike.

The maneuver system is extensive, but very punitive. Any miscalculation results in loss. In fierce races, you end up getting used to avoiding any risky movement.

However, it is also the most rewarding modality when the maneuvers work, as they provide jumps in breathtaking scenarios.

This is the mode in which multiplayer races work best, as it brings more difficult tracks and promotes a greater difference in skill between players.

It is also the sport that brings more diversified maps and routes, as it has a good adaptation in various environments of the vast open world of Riders Republic.

3. Jet Backpack/Wingsuit

It is the most peculiar modality. It draws attention for the visual appeal of the beautiful landscapes that the player sees while tearing through the skies.

However, obstacles and variations in the paths are lacking. Just going through the checkpoints gets repetitive.

Multiplayer races are fun and fierce, but greater player freedom, with fewer restricted checkpoints, would make them more interesting.

Finally, it’s an attractive game mode, but it’s unlikely to keep your interest for long, as it has little scope for evolution and challenge.

Generally speaking, it takes on a secondary role: the other modes are better worked and more frequent in multiplayer events and in the singleplayer story.

The truth is, the mechanics behind each sport are very similar and aim for the same radical and enthusiastic vibe. But some practical differences and the way they are inserted within the game’s options change the final product a lot.

In short, the Riders Republic experience is only complete by the sum of these categories, by the madness of flying jets and landing on a snowboard in the same race.

It is also important to remember that the game is not essentially intended to seek this competitiveness or to improve the modalities towards perfection. A large part of its appeal is interactions with the social, exploration and freedom of experimentation in front of so many vehicles and scenarios.

Taking all this into account, it must be said that RR fulfills much of what it promises and still leaves room for many additions, which complement or provide alternatives to the already consolidated categories.

