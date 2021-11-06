China launches satellite to observe the impact of human action on nature

This Friday (5), at 11:19 am EDT, China launched the Sustainable Development Science Satellite 1 (or “SDGSAT-1”) with a Long March 6 rocket. being the first scientific satellite dedicated to fulfilling the 17 goals presented in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, supported by the United Nations, this is also the first earth science satellite created by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The satellite has instruments for the observation of thermal infrared, low light levels and multispectral imaging, which will allow the collection of high quality data. Meanwhile, satellite will also be able to monitor important resources for the improvement of indicators, which represent the interactions between human activities and nature. The instruments will be able to carry out coordinated observations 24 hours a day.

[🔴China’s 42nd launch in 2021, 2nd in a week] At UTC 02:19 Nov 5, SDGSAT-1/CASEarth satellite was successfully launched by #CZ6 rocket at Taiyuan Launch Center, Shanxi. This is also the 395th flight of CZ Long March rocket family. HD Video: https://t.co/QhS2mmn0nj pic.twitter.com/tSDepm6357 — CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) November 5, 2021

Thus, the idea is for the SDGSAT-1 to be another ally in monitoring, evaluation and scientific research to achieve the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “SDGSAT-1 will improve the coverage of monitoring indicators by providing data more quickly, which will fill and reconstruct gaps in temporal sequences”, explained prof. Guo Huadong, professor at the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR). The satellite has successfully entered its pre-determined orbit and, when operating, the data obtained will be shared with the international community.

This sharing will also be done with developing countries, which need data support in order to be able to conduct research on the Sustainable Development Goals. Yin Hejun, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and chief director of the Space Science Satellite Project, highlighted how SDGSAT-1 is an important representation of China’s contribution to the United Nations 2030 Agenda, representing concretely the country’s role as a great nation to the international community and to national affairs and responsibilities.

Source: 163, CGTN, CAS