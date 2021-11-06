Chinese journalist arrested for Covid coverage is close to death, says family

Zhang Zan was detained at the beginning of the health crisis after filming the situation of hospitals in Wuhan

Playback/YouTube Zhang Zan has been imprisoned since early 2020



Chinese journalist Zhang Zan, arrested after covering the pandemic in Covid-19 in Wuhan, is close to death and may not survive the winter, according to family members. Her brother Zhang Ju claimed on social media that the reporter is very thin, weighing less than 40 kilos. The journalist declared a hunger war after being arrested in early 2020 and was force-fed by nasogastric tubes for months. “I don’t think she will survive for long,” Zhang Ju said. “If she doesn’t make it until winter, I hope the world remembers her as she was before,” he said. Zhang Zan’s mother told Radio Free Asia that her daughter cannot walk unaided and that her head drops as she speaks. “She will be in great danger if they don’t give her medical parole,” he said. The journalist was arrested at the beginning of the pandemic after recording videos showing the situation of hospitals in Wuhan. She was accused of “provoking public order disturbances”. On Thursday, 4 Amnesty International called for Zhang’s immediate release so that she can undergo medical treatment. Other entities such as Human Rights Watch and Reporters without Borders also demonstrated for the journalist’s freedom.