Chloé Zhao confirms Blade’s presence in the post-credit scene

[Atenção: a notícia a seguir tem spoilers de Eternos]

One of the most speculated presences in the post-credits scenes of eternal was the one of Harry Styles like Eros, confirmed now with the film’s premiere, but it seems that fans of the MCU are facing another surprise. In an interview with fandom, the principal Chloe Zhao revealed who is the mysterious voice that speaks to Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) at the end of eternal: none other than Blade.

“That was the voice of one of my favorite heroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade!”, said the filmmaker.

It is worth remembering that, in the scene, Dane Whitman is in a sumptuous room, in front of a mysterious box. After hesitating for a moment, the teacher opens it and comes across an inscription that says “for me to die is profit” and the iconic Sword of Ebony. The moment he thinks about touching her, a voice questions him “Are you sure about that, Mr. Whitman?” Blade was already among the fan bets, but other popular theories also pointed to Merlin and Mr. Percival.

With confirmation, this is Blade’s first appearance on the MCU. The character will win a solo film, possibly in 2022, at the hands of the director Bassam Tariq. Mahershala Ali is the new interpreter of the anti-hero.

Created in 1976 in the comics, the Eternals are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast still has Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Barry Keoghan, among other stars. eternal is on display in Brazilian cinemas.

