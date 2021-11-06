Chris Pratt accused of objectifying wife and snubbing son with Anna Faris

Last Thursday, October 4th, Chris Pratt got involved in a new controversy because of an Instagram post with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. By making a statement to her, the actor was accused of female objectification and demeaning the son of his first marriage.

From 2011 to 2017, Pratt was married to the actress Anna Faris and from this union came Jack, now nine years old. The little boy, according to the Daily Mail, was born two months ahead of schedule, that is, prematurely, which caused some health problems for him.

In the caption, Pratt played a few jokes as he began the celebrations for his wife’s birthday, which will be coming soon. To start with, he spoke of the photo he shared, in which Katherine looks at him, smiling.

“People. Really. Look how she’s looking at me! [na foto]. Find someone who looks at you like that too!”

Then Chris quoted the daughter, Lyla Maria Pratt, of the union with the heiress of Arnold Schwarzenegger and praised the beloved. Both reports did not please many internet users. The first for sounding critical of his son, Jack, and following for sounding possessive, narcissistic and sexist.

“We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter,” wrote the Marvel star. Also according to the Daily Mail, Jack had to spend time in the NICU, had brain bleeds and to this day has some muscle weakness in his legs, in addition to some vision problems.

Continuing, Pratt began to make fun of the day to day with Katherine.

“She chews so loudly that I sometimes put my earplugs in my ear to keep out the noise, but this is love!” he joked. “She helps me with everything. In return, I periodically open a jar of pickled cucumbers. This is an agreement”, he continued.

“Her heart is pure and belongs to me. My best treasure next to my Ken Griffey Jr ‘Upper Deck’ card [astro do beisebol]. If you understand me, you know what I’m talking about”, he pointed out.

Finally, he mentioned the birthday and, once again, made fun of it.

“It’s her birthday in six weeks. So, if I don’t buy her any gifts, I’ll tell her to look at this post again. I love you, love.”

Although Katherine herself demonstrates that she liked the publication, sharing it in her profile and commenting “oh, wow. It’s just when I’m eating cereal, but I love you,” followers complained of the artist’s entire construction of the message.

“1. Telling how much your wife does for you without giving anything back; 2. Joke about making no effort for her birthday present; 3. Being unable to avoid complaining about her, even when trying to praise her; 4. Make a weird purity/property comment about her. This post could complete the bingo of the toxic Christian man”, detonated a user of the social network.

Internet user criticized Chris Pratt’s caption and separated by topics (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @annafaris)

“Ah, male audacity,” said someone else. “How’s Jack doing?” “Why mention that she gave you a healthy daughter? Have you forgotten that your child was born prematurely and has health problems? This is a passive-aggressive comment”, condemned one internet user.

On Twitter, the post also resonated in a negative way. “This whole thing is very shameful, but more specifically disgusting if you think that his son with Anna Faris was born with some health problems. Ah, a casual reminder that Chris is part of an anti-LGBTQIA+ church and follows white supremacists on Instagram,” criticized one young man.

Pratt attends “Hillsong Church”, a church famous for having members of the world of celebrities, such as Justin bieber.

All of this is cringe but it’s especially gross considering his kid with Anna was born with health issues. Also a casual reminder that Chris attends an anti-gay church and follows white supremacists on Instagram lol 🙃 pic.twitter.com/I2RgFywtrB — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) November 4, 2021

this chris pratt MOUSE praising his new wife saying that she gave him a wonderful life and a beautiful daughter… as if he didn’t have another son and an ex wife he treated like garbage, what a hate of this man https://t. co/uzL1UC8kVq— nanda🧣 (@flokore) November 4, 2021

