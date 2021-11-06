City beats United in derby with CR7 out and treacherous defense

Manchester City dominated Manchester United and won the derby 2-0 away from home at Old Trafford. Bailly (against) and Bernardo Silva scored the goals for the Citizens in the duel valid for the 11th round of the Premier League.

The victory takes City to second place in the Premier League, with 23 points, one more than Liverpool, who still play in the round. United parks at 17 points, in fifth place.

The two teams will only play again in two weeks due to the FIFA date. On Saturday (20), United visit Watford. A day later, on Sunday (21), City hosts Everton.

De Gea shines, but United defender sinks goalkeeper

De Gea made a collection of saves in the first half. He caught a point-blank shot from Gabriel Jesus, saved a submission from Cancelo, another from De Bruyne and even a shot that would have been an own goal from Lindelof. The problem was that the United defense did not collaborate with the goalkeeper.

After six minutes, Bailly sent it back after Cancelo’s cross and made it against. Later, Lindelof also almost countered. In the final stretch, Shaw let the ball pass after a City cross and didn’t see Bernardo Silva coming from behind. The Portuguese scored with his cart for the revolt of De Gea, who was outraged at another failure of the defense and even punched the crossbar.

Off, CR7 stops in Ederson

United’s best opportunity in the game was with Cristiano Ronaldo. At the 25th minute of the first half, the number 7 shirt got a great kick, but saw Ederson fall to palm it. That was it. The Portuguese was completely isolated in the second half and barely caught the ball. In the final minutes, he walked onto the field.

United tries but won’t move

Coach Ole Solskjaer tried to change the game with Sancho coming in for Bailly on the way back from half-time. It did little good. The domain continued with City, who valued possession. Guardiola’s men only arrived in the final 10 minutes, with a shot by Foden that stopped at the crossbar.