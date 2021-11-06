City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for Covid vaccination IN PEOPLE 12 TO 14 YEARS – 2ND DOSE – PFIZER, VACCINATED ON 15/09, will be open this Monday, November 8th



4,500 vacancies will be made available for vaccination which will take place on Wednesday, November 10th

11/05/2021 09:39 – Vaccination

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 8:30 am this Monday, November 8th, at the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, scheduling for the APPLICATION OF THE SECOND DOSE OF THE VACCINE AGAINST COVID – 19 IN PEOPLE AGE BETWEEN 12 AND 14 YEARS, WHO RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSE OF THE PFIZER VACCINE ON 15/09.

ATTENTION

This schedule is exclusive to people who received the first dose of the vaccine PFIZER on 09/15/21.

For this group, 4,500 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Wednesday, November 10, from 8:30 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, first dose vaccination card and the scheduling protocol number.

Unaccompanied minors must carry the Assent Term available on the City Hall website, filled in by their parents or guardians.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

SECOND DOSE – PFIZE IN PEOPLE 12 TO 14 YEARS OLD, VACCINATED ON 09/15

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website, from 8:30 am on Monday, November 8, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

Vaccination – From 8:30 am on Wednesday, November 10th.

Local – In 36 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto