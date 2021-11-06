Commercial airline crash leaves no survivors in Russia

Scene from the video you watch below in this article





A freighter flight made by a Soviet-built Antonov AN-12BK aircraft, registered under the registration EW-518TI and operated by Belarusian airline Grodno Aviakompania, from Yakutsk to Irkutsk, both cities in Russia, crashed after approaching one of the runways from the destination airport, located in Siberia, and rush due to bad weather.

Shortly after the onslaught, radar and radio contacts were lost at 19:45 local time this past Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to information from the Aviation Herald website, the aircraft was later found crashed and burning near the head of runway 30, from which it had launched, in the village of Pivovarikha, with no survivors.

According to information from the Perth Now website, Belarusian authorities said the crew consisted of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainians, but, according to information from the Aviation Herald, it became known on Thursday, November 4th, that the flight manifest at the departure airport there are five crew and four cargo operators, therefore, nine people in all.





In a statement, the Belarusian government regrets what happened:

“We are deeply shocked by the news of the plane crash that took place on November 3, 2021 in Irkutsk. The tragedy that happened is our common pain and in this difficult time we share the bitterness of loss and grief with our families.

“The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus, as well as the Department of Aviation, express deep and sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of this terrible disaster.”

The AN-12 is a four-engine turboprop cargo plane conceived in the 1950s. Hundreds of aircraft have been built and many remain in service, mainly in Russia and other ex-Soviet countries, but also in other nations around the world.

An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident. Russian media indicate that investigators are considering possible theories of the horizontal elevator/stabilizer freezing causing loss of control as a result of the freezing rain at the time.

AN-12 from Grodno, which was lost in the accident – ​​Image: Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus




