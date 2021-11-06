Community surrenders to Brazilian fans at PGL Major: “Thank you for saving Counter-Strike” | DRAFT5

André’s presence “Liminha“Kenzo and Phillipe”bt0” Moreno at Avicii Arena during the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 it was just the icing on the cake of a community in love with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. On social networks and in game forums around the world, the public surrendered to the passion and emotion of the Brazilian fans during the event signed by the Valve.
One of the greatest Counter-Strike legends, Patrik “forest” Lindberg published a video, this Friday (5), in the duel between FURY and Gambit, valid for the quarterfinals of the PGL Major. In it, he specifically films the Brazilian fans as the Brazilian team tried to recover in the duel played at Inferno and take the game to overtime: “I loved the energy that Brazilians brought”, said forest.
Even after FURIA’s defeat, the official profile of the ESL exalted the Brazilian public and everything they will be able to do in the ESL Major Rio, initially scheduled for 2020, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To bring even more expectations to an event in the country, they pointed out how special it can become when played here: “Imagine this climate if the Major were in Brazil”.
However, the highest praise came from the Counter-Strike community itself, which has made a number of posts on the HLTV forum. In one of the most remarkable, the fans praised both Liminha and the entire Brazilian fans. Passionate about the vibe, they asked the fans who are present at the Avicii Arena to continue following and cheering even with the elimination of FURIA.
“Thank you, Brazilian fans, for saving Counter-Strike. No matter what the outcome of this game is, please stay tuned for the rest of the competition. This Major must break all records. Much respect to you. Thank you.”, said one of the reviews.
In another publication, a user who identified himself as a Virtus.pro fan revealed that today fans in Brazil have shown that they are “one of the biggest fan bases” of Counter-Strike and which are “a great example of how fans should behave”. For him, the posture that Brazil’s FPS lovers took to the stadium are “full of passion, loyalty and respect”.