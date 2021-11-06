Companies already have equipment to anticipate 5G in the country

SAO PAULO and BRASÍLIA — The 5G auction has barely ended, and the supplier companies claim that they already have equipment and services available for the implementation of the so-called Fifth Generation in the main capitals of the country this year.

The notice of the event foresees a deadline until July 2022 for the technology to be in operation in the capitals, but the contacts between manufacturers and telecommunication companies have already started some time ago. And what is expected in the coming months is a race to see who can offer the ultra-fast internet first.

Brisanet CEO: ‘We will lead the 5G in the interior of the country’

The dispute moved R$ 47.2 billion, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The value of the second largest auction ever held in the country, second only to the pre-salt bid, was a little lower than the estimated potential, of R$ 50 billion, as not all lots were sold.

Yesterday, with the offer of the 26GHz band, the highlights were the large operators in national lots. At the regional level, names such as Algar Telecom, FlyLink and Neko won. In total, six companies start operating in the segment after the event.

Understand: When and how 5G will reshape the telecom industry and business

According to Anatel, 45 lots were sold. Those that were not auctioned must be bid again in the future, as “leftovers” from the 5G auction. The average premium for the two days of dispute was 218%.

— The auction exceeded all our expectations. There are six new operators in the market. It is the second auction in the history of Brazil – said the minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

Installation where you already have 4G

Most of the value moved will be turned into investment. Of the R$7 billion raised by the government, at least R$2 billion will in fact be allocated to the National Treasury. Part of the other R$ 5 billion (referring to the premium) can be turned into investment due to the auction rules.

pioneering: ‘It’s going to be a fight between the teles to see who’s the first one,’ says Fábio Faria about the result of the 5G auction

Once the sale of the lots has been resolved, it is time to start preparing for the offer of the service. In Brazil, Ericsson and other suppliers, such as Huawei and Nokia, have been in the process of preparing their workforce and negotiating with major operators for over a year.

Production line of 5G radio boards from the Ericsson factory in São José dos Campos to meet demand in Brazil Photo: Roosevelt Cássio

Rodrigo Dienstmann, President of Sweden’s Ericsson for the Southern Cone of Latin America, says that the Swedish multinational’s factory in the country, located in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, inaugurated an assembly line for 5G radios in March.

— The plant serves Brazil, Latin America and also exports to Europe, USA and Asia. All major operators are our customers and we already have purchase orders. There are radios already boxed to be sent to operators. We already know what equipment goes to each operator with the result of the auction – he says.

The executive says he has teams available so that there is 5G equipment in operation this year, depending on the demand from the teles.

— If any company wants to anticipate the services this year, it is possible. The rule is to install the 5G where we already have 4G equipment — he explains.

Interview: ‘Chip shortage extends through 2022,’ says president of Qualcomm

Ericsson announced last year an investment of R$ 1 billion until 2025 in the factory in São José dos Campos, and part of the investment was used to implement a new assembly line. The factory is one of the company’s four in the world.

Wilson Cardoso, head of technology at Nokia from Finland for Latin America, says that part of the antennas in the country already support 5G network frequencies and that the company has been modernizing equipment in the country for years.

— Many of the 4G towers are equipped for 5G, just missing the frequency antennas that are being auctioned. We have 12 thousand ready-made antennas, and a considerable number were modernized in recent years already thinking of the 5G standard. The towers are connected by fiber that connect to data centers and radio base stations – explains Cardoso.





Creation of private networks

Carlos Lauria, director of Government Relations at the Chinese company Huawei, says that the company already manufactures part of the equipment that will be used in the 5G in Manaus. The company is one of the main suppliers in the world.

— The adoption curve for 5G technology should be faster than that for 4G. In three years should be the predominant pattern – says Lauria.

Before that, there will already be an improvement of the existing 4G coverage, according to him.

The schedule foresees the gradual implementation of 5G. The more populated the city, the faster it will arrive.

And you with this? See 5 things the arrival of 5G can change in your life

For Vivien Suruagy, president of the National Federation of Call Center, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and Computer Network Infrastructure, there will be competition between operators to provide the services first:

— Those who arrive earlier and deliver the service with quality usually have a larger market share and, therefore, this competition between companies is normal.

Multinationals have invested in the development of software, platforms and services linked to 5G to meet the demands of operators and private networks.

Digital Exclusion: While Brazil holds 5G auctions, but almost 9 million people don’t even have access to 4G

Nokia has developed a pilot project for a private network to automate a Weg factory and has already built a network for mining company Vale. Japan’s Fujitsu is a supplier of equipment such as radios and antennas, and should start selling 5G products and services in the country in 2022, with special attention to the demand from industries for private networks.

— Two years ago, we expanded our operation with the sale of fiber optic transport equipment. We had accelerated growth, serving companies that won lots at the auction, such as Brisanet – says Alex Takaoka, Sales Director at the company.