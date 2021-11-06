Copilot of a plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça leaves two children and a pregnant wife in the Federal District; ‘He died doing what he loved’, says sister | Federal District

The co-pilot of the plane that crashed with singer Marília Mendonça, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37, lived in Samambaia, in the Federal District, and left behind two children, aged 5 and 22, in addition to his pregnant wife. The pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, 56, also lived in Brasília.

To g1, a sister of Tarciso, businesswoman Nádia Viana, recalled her brother’s trajectory. “He was a servant of God. He fought a lot to be a pilot and died doing what he loved, flying,” he said.

Marília Mendonça and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5), after the crash of a small aircraft, near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais. Before boarding, the singer took a photo with the copilot (image below).

Marília Mendonça took a photo with a copilot before boarding a plane — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução

Actor Francisco José Ferreira, who lived in the same place as Tarciso, said the community is in shock. “It took everyone in the condo by surprise. He was a very sweet guy, very friendly and helpful with everyone. I didn’t even know he was a pilot because he was very discreet about it,” he said.

“He took his daughter on his back to study in the afternoon. He was very humble and very simple. We always talked when we met in the condominium hall. It will be sorely missed”, regrets Francisco.

On a social network, another sister of Tarciso also manifested. “My brother had many hours of flying time,” he wrote. “He was a professional. You were a hero. I know you tried everything. My favorite pilot,” concluded his sister.

Pilot Geraldo Medeiros Jr. and eldest daughter, Vitória Medeiros, 19 years old — Photo: Social network/Reproduction

After the accident, the daughter of pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnios also paid tribute on social media. “I love you forever. Rest in peace, father,” said Vitória Medeiros, 19 years old.

The daughter posted an old photo in which she appears inside a plane, beside her father. “Thank you for coming to visit me,” said the young woman, who slept at Geraldo’s house, in Asa Sul, the night before the accident.

Born in Floriano, south of Piauí, Geraldo left behind a wife and two other children: a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl. His ex-wife mourned the death to g1.

“He was no longer my husband, but he was my best friend, the best person in the world, father of my daughter. I still can’t believe what happened. The most careful driver I’ve ever met,” he told Euda Dias.

Vitória posted a tribute to her father, pilot Geraldo Medeiros, on her social network — Photo: Social Networks /Reproduction

The aircraft that crashed was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

Archive photo from November 1, 2021 shows the singer Marília Mendonça during a concert at Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. — Photo: ANDRé CARDOSO/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília leaves a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

Infographic Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte/g1