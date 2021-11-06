Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fortaleza this Saturday; see likely team

This Friday, Corinthians held the team’s last training session, aiming at a duel against Fortaleza, at 17:00 this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the right to tactical training and set pieces, coach Sylvinho tested the team to face the direct confrontation.
The athletes performed the warm-up and then went to field 3, where coach Sylvinho organized a lose-and-press practice. Afterwards, the Corinthians coach promoted tactical work to adjust the movement and positioning of the players in defensive and attacking situations.
According to Flávio Ortega, of the Disney Channels, the coach tested one formation and two lineups in the activity. Thus, the probable Timon to face Fortaleza has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo) and Du; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.
In the last part of training, athletes practiced offensive and defensive set pieces. In addition, after the end, there were repetitions of free kicks and penalties to improve these fundamentals.
Goalkeeper Cássio and defensive midfielder Xavier, who served suspension against Chapecoense, are back in the related list. Besides them, Lucas Piton, recovered from a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, is also back.
The midfielders Willian (injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of the left knee) follow as embezzlement. Roni, even recovered from a right knee injury, remains unrelated.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|62
|29
|19
|5
|5
|46
|22
|24
|71
|2nd
|palm trees
|52
|29
|16
|4
|9
|45
|35
|10
|60
|3rd
|Flamengo
|50
|27
|15
|5
|7
|50
|26
|24
|62
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|30
|12
|13
|5
|47
|33
|14
|54
|5th
|strength
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|39
|32
|7
|55
|6th
|Corinthians
|44
|29
|11
|11
|7
|31
|26
|5
|51
|7th
|International
|41
|29
|10
|11
|8
|37
|31
|6
|47
|8th
|Fluminense
|39
|29
|10
|9
|10
|28
|31
|-3
|45
|9th
|Cuiabá
|39
|30
|8
|15
|7
|28
|28
|0
|43
|10th
|America-MG
|38
|29
|9
|11
|9
|29
|30
|-1
|44
|11th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|28
|9
|10
|9
|24
|26
|-two
|44
|12th
|São Paulo
|37
|29
|8
|13
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|43
|13th
|Ceará
|36
|29
|7
|15
|7
|27
|30
|-3
|41
|14th
|Athletic-PR
|35
|29
|10
|5
|14
|34
|39
|-5
|40
|15th
|saints
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|40
|16th
|Bahia
|33
|29
|8
|9
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|38
|17th
|sport
|30
|30
|7
|9
|14
|17
|27
|-10
|33
|18th
|Youth
|30
|29
|6
|12
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|19th
|Guild
|26
|28
|7
|5
|16
|25
|37
|-12
|31
|20th
|Chapecoense
|14
|30
|1
|11
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|16
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
