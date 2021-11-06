Corinthians finalizes preparation to face Fortaleza this Saturday; see likely team

This Friday, Corinthians held the team’s last training session, aiming at a duel against Fortaleza, at 17:00 this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the right to tactical training and set pieces, coach Sylvinho tested the team to face the direct confrontation.

The athletes performed the warm-up and then went to field 3, where coach Sylvinho organized a lose-and-press practice. Afterwards, the Corinthians coach promoted tactical work to adjust the movement and positioning of the players in defensive and attacking situations.

According to Flávio Ortega, of the Disney Channels, the coach tested one formation and two lineups in the activity. Thus, the probable Timon to face Fortaleza has Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo) and Du; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

In the last part of training, athletes practiced offensive and defensive set pieces. In addition, after the end, there were repetitions of free kicks and penalties to improve these fundamentals.

Goalkeeper Cássio and defensive midfielder Xavier, who served suspension against Chapecoense, are back in the related list. Besides them, Lucas Piton, recovered from a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, is also back.

The midfielders Willian (injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of the left knee) follow as embezzlement. Roni, even recovered from a right knee injury, remains unrelated.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG6229195546222471
2ndpalm trees5229164945351060
3rdFlamengo5027155750262462
4thRed Bull Bragantino49301213547331454
5thstrength482914693932755
6thCorinthians4429111173126551
7thInternational4129101183731647
8thFluminense3929109102831-345
9thCuiabá393081572828043
10thAmerica-MG382991192930-144
11thAtlético-GO372891092426-two44
12thSão Paulo372981382327-443
13thCeará362971572730-341
14thAthletic-PR3529105143439-540
15thsaints3529811102634-840
16thBahia332989123239-738
17thsport303079141727-1033
18thYouth3029612112736-934
19thGuild262875162537-1231
20thChapecoense1430111182450-2616

