Corinthians lineup: with returns and absences, Sylvinho lists 24 players; see list | corinthians

This Friday morning, Corinthians completed the preparation for the duel against Fortaleza, Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena.

Sylvinho organized a lose-and-press training. Afterwards, the commission led a tactical work to adjust the movement and positioning of players in defensive and attacking situations.

Corinthians will once again count on goalkeeper Cássio and defensive midfielder Xavier against Fortaleza. Both served suspension in the last round. Left-back Lucas Piton, who was not on the bench in the last round due to muscular discomfort, also returns to the list.

Araos, who has not played with Sylvinho and is in the crosshairs of Mexican Necaxa, was not related to the game. Roni, already in the process of transitioning to the field after a ligament sprain in his right knee, is still off the list. Timão also doesn’t have Willian, who is still undergoing treatment.

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli

Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

A possible lineup for the match is: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Gabriel); Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Timão enters the round with 44 points, in sixth place. Fortaleza, at 48, is on Thursday.