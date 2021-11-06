Corinthians publishes list of related to match against Fortaleza with news

This Friday morning, Corinthians released the list of players related to Saturday’s game, at 17:00, against Fortaleza. For the match that takes place at Neo Química Arena, Sylvinho has players back and some embezzlement.

Out of the match against Chapecoense last Monday due to suspension, Cássio and Xavier returned to the list of related. In addition to them, full-back Lucas Piton also returned, after recovering from discomfort in his thigh.

On the other hand, Sylvinho still doesn’t have Willian and Ruan Oliveira. The shirt 10 continues to recover from an injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh, while the young man has undergone a surgical revision of his left knee.

Roni, who trained with the cast and completed the physical transition this week, has yet to return to Timão’s related list.

Check out the full list

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Xavier

Strikers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

