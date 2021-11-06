Corinthians receives Fortaleza in a direct match for the fight for a place in the 2022 Libertadores; know everything

This Saturday afternoon, Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. In a game valid for the 30th round of the tournament, Timão receives Fortaleza at the Neo Química Arena and the ball rolls at 17:00.

The game marks the meeting of the fifth with the sixth place in the Brazilian Championship. With 48 points, Fortaleza is the first team out of the G4 of the competition. If they win, Corinthians cuts the Ceará team’s advantage to one point, as they have totaled 44 so far.

The duel will have the Neo Química Arena full for the second consecutive time. Last Monday, Sylvinho’s team beat Chapecoense 1-0 and Casa do Povo had more than 39,000 Corinthians fans.

So that you know everything about the match, the confrontation is detailed below.

lineup

For the important match, Sylvinho counts on the return of Cássio, Xavier and Lucas Piton. On the other hand, the coach continues with Roni, Willian and Ruan Oliveira as embezzlers.

According to information from the journalist Flavio Ortega, a probable Corinthians has: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Gabriel (Cantillo), Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Roger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Arbitration

The chosen one to referee the match is Ramon Abatti Abel. In the flags, the referee will have the assistance of Kleber Lucio Gil and Henrique Neu Ribeiro. The VAR is under the command of Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will be able to follow the match on the channel Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time. The move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 4 pm.

