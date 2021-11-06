Corinthians releases ticket sales for Fortaleza fans at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians faces Fortaleza this Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Neo Química Arena. The match, valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, may be the first to count with opposing fans in the stands of the Alvinegro stadium after the stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the release of the Government of the State of São Paulo for the presence of visiting fans in the games, Timão will open its box office for those interested in following Saturday’s duel. According to information from the official website of Fortaleza, Tickets will be sold from 3:00 pm, at the box office in Setor Sul, Portão G. Tickets cost R$40.

Due to this change, the Southern Sector will have fewer Corinthians fans, different from what happened against Chapecoense when the place was all destined for the Faithful.

It is important to remember that the rules for entering the stadium are the same as those previously disclosed: proof of a complete vaccination schedule or a PCR test performed up to 48 hours before or an antigen performed up to 24 hours before. Children under the age of 12 must also take the tests.

In addition, fans will undergo a body temperature measurement at the entrance to the stadium and need to wear a mask.

On the Corinthians side, sales took place exclusively online through the Fiel Torcedor and Ingressos Corinthians websites.

