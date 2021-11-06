Corinthians thrashes XV de Jaú and maintains 100% success in the second phase of the Paulista U-20

Corinthians won another one in the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship. This Friday, at Fazendinha, the team beat XV de Jaú by 6-1, in a match valid for the fourth round of the second phase. Keven, Cauê, Matheus Araújo, Biro, Riquelme and Giovane, who also gave two assists, scored the goals.

Playing at home, Timãozinho wasted no time and scored twice right at the beginning of the game. Throughout the match, XV de Jaú even sketched a reaction, but that was soon smothered by the Corinthians team, which left the spot for the round of 16 very well underway.

With 12 points, Corinthians won all four matches in the second phase and is the leader of Group 14. The top two in each group advance to the eighth.

Write it down, Faithful! The U-20 returns to the field next Thursday. Away from home, they face São Caetano, for the fifth round, at 11 am.

lineup

Diogo Siston selected Corinthians with: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Ryan, Keven Vinicius and Matheus Araújo; Giovane and Cauê.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians took the initiative in attacking in the opening minutes. The closed defense of XV de Jaú forced the defenders from Alvinegro to exploit the long balls, taking advantage of the speed of Giovane and Cauê up front.

At eight minutes, Timon opened the scoreboard. Keven received it on the right and crossed low. The ball crossed the area and reached Matheus Araújo’s feet. On the second stick, the 10 shirt finished first for the net.

At 12, on the second arrival, Corinthians scored again. Cauê stole the ball on the attack, and played with Giovane. The goalkeeper went out to dispute the ball with the attacker, but he quickly played for the 9 shirt, who only completed for the empty goal.

Cauê even scored another one at 12. Léo Mana took a long shot, the ball swerved in the defense and fell to the forward inside the area, who hit the corner. However, he was in an offside position and the move was canceled by the flag.

After 20 minutes, the pace of the match slowed down. The intense heat of the afternoon in São Paulo contributed to this. The XV de Jaú equaled the offensive actions. The team arrived with more danger and explored the aerial balls.

At 30, visitors narrowed the gap. Robert Renan came out playing with Ryan and the midfielder was disarmed in defense. On the counterattack, Bryan received it in the area and hit his left leg. Alan Gobetti failed to catch up.

After the scare, Corinthians entered the game again and, at 40, in a new move by the sides, got the third goal.

Giovane received the ball from the right and went on top of the defense. The attacker managed to infiltrate the area and crossed to the middle. Keven arrived knocking and scored. Shirt 11 repeated the same move the next minute. This time, who received a pass was Cauê, who tried to send a letter to the goal, but the shot was blocked by the defense.

Afterwards, Léo Mana crossed the ball on the second stick, Mandaca shook his head and João Pedro arrived, testing, but the goalkeeper made a great save.

Timon arrived in danger once more in the next move. After the ball hit the middle, Cauê went free facing the goal and hit the right. The archer palmed for another corner.

Second time

The teams returned from halftime and the dynamics of the game followed the same. Corinthians had more ball possession, pressed for the goal and stopped in the opposing defense. Despite the insistence, Timão did not create clear chances and did not finish with aim.

At 15. Giovane had a great opportunity to score, but wasted. Keven made a move from the right, invaded the area and crossed low. Facing the goal, shirt 11 hit from the right, but sent it out.

And it was the XV who almost got the second goal in a row. At 19, Carlinhos hit from outside and Alan Gobetti jumped well and palmed. The ball even skidded off the crossbar before going off the end line.

At 22, Giovane had another opportunity and took advantage. The forward received the ball thrown from the defense on the right, beat the lateral in the body and invaded the area with the ball dominated. With his left leg, he hit the goalkeeper’s exit and extended the Corinthians advantage.

At 28, Cauê lost an incredible goal. Reginaldo arrived hitting and the goalkeeper did it. The ball was left at the attacker’s feet, facing the empty goal, but he finished in fright and sent over.

Even with the large advantage, Timão continued in attack and was little threatened in the final minutes.

In additions, there was still time for two more goals for Corinthians. At 48, Riquelme took advantage of the ball that was left in the area after a corner kick and shot into the back of the net. At 49, after the ball went out, Biro received it on the right and covered the goalkeeper, closing the account at Fazendinha.

Corinthians 6 x 1 XV de Jaú technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo Under-20 Championship

Local: Alfredo Schürig Stadium, São Paulo, SP

Date: November 5, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Marianna Nanni Battle

Assistants: Mauricio Alexandrino and William de Carvalho Prestes

Goals: Keven Vinicius, Cauê, Matheus Araújo, Giovane, Guilherme Biro, Riquelme (Corinthians); Bryan (XV of Jaú)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, João Pedro (Riquelme), Robert Renan (Murillo) and Luis Mandaca; Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius (Richard), Ryan and Cauê (Lucas Belezi); Matheus Araújo (Guilherme Biro) and Giovane (Arthur Sousa).

Technician: Diogo Siston

XV DE JAÚ: Otávio; Carlinhos (Luan Albino), Matheus Catai, Alemão and Caique Henrique; Willian (Victor Hugo), Bryan (Vitor Augusto), Kaká (Pedro Lucas) and Adrian (Bubu); Higor (Kevyn) and Fernando.

Technician: Isaac David

See more at: Corinthians U-20 and Corinthians Base.