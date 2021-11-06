Corinthians vs. Fortaleza: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

In search of the fourth place in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians and Fortaleza enter the field this Saturday (6), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

It will be the second consecutive game with the authorization for the total presence of fans in the Neo Química Arena, and Timão is looking for the second consecutive victory.

On the other hand, Leão has a lack of important players, such as midfielders Yago Pikachu, Lucas Crispim and Édrson. In turn, the team from Ceará should have the return of Robson, author of the winning goal in the first round, in the Brazilian Northeast.

Leão do Pici is the fifth place in the Brasileirão, with 48 points. Timão is sixth, with 44. Both teams chase Red Bull Bragantino, currently fourth.

CORINTHIANS X FORTRESS

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP).

Date and time: November 6, 2021, at 9:30 pm.

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Where to follow: Premiere and live in LANCE!/Voice of Sport.

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Gabriel); Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito (Du Queiroz), Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision of the left knee) and Willian (injury to the posterior muscle of the left thigh)

Hanging: Cantillo, Fábio Santos, Marquinhos, Renato Augusto and Roni.

STRENGTH

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto and Jackson; Edinho (Daniel Guedes), Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima and Bruno Melo; David and Robson (Romarinho). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojyvoda.

Embezzlement: Jussa, Éderson and Titi (suspended); Lucas Crispim and Yago Pikachu (delivered to the Medical Department)

Hanging: Felipe, Igor Tores, Matheus Jussa, Ronald and Felipe Alves.