Corinthians vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

It will be the second match with 100% public capacity released in Itaquera. In the victory against Chapecoense, last Monday, almost 40 thousand were at the Corinthians stadium.

The teams are in a particular league right now. Above Timão throughout the championship, Fortaleza appears in fifth, with 48 points. Timão, who is sixth, with 44, can reduce the difference to just one, which would be the shortest distance between the clubs in 2021.

The victory against Chape gave the Corinthians a week of peace, but Sylvinho is still under pressure from the fans for only managing to defeat Brasileirão’s lantern in extra time.

Leão comes from a defeat by América-MG, by 2-1, in Belo Horizonte. The week was full of training and puzzles for Vojvoda, who must have a lot of shortages for the match.

Streaming: the Premiere shows the game, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Mauricio Noriega and Roque Júnior.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians once again has the goalkeeper Cássio available, who served a suspension in the last round. The coach must change the structure of the team and has everything to give Gustavo Mosquito a chance again, who started well against Chape. Cantillo, who became Gabriel’s reserve, may be new.

A possible Corinthians squad includes: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Hanging: Cantillo, Fábio Santos and Renato Augusto.

Who is out: Roni (in transition after ligament sprain in the right knee), Willian (injury to the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee).

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

After the defeat to América-MG, Fortaleza has a difficult mission against Corinthians. The team will not have Jussa, Titi and Éderson, who are suspended. In addition, Lucas Crispim and Yago Pikachu are still recovering from injury and should be embezzled in another round.

Robson is doubtful for the confrontation. With many heavy embezzlements, Vojvoda will have to make important changes and may opt for Edinho and Bruno Melo as starters, as well as Jackson in the defense. In attack, Romarinho must be David’s duo.

A possible Fortaleza lineup has: Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Jackson; Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima and Edinho, Bruno Melo; David and Romarinho.

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Romarinho and Igor Torres.

Who is out: Jussa, Titi and Éderson comply with suspension. Lucas Crispim, Robson and Yago Pikachu are injured.

