Corinthians vs Nacional: date, time and channel of the Libertadores Feminina match | How and where to watch LIVE and ONLINE on TV

For the second round of Group D of the Women’s Libertadores Cup, Corinthians and National-URU face off this Sunday (7), at Arsenio Erico, at 5:30 pm (Brasilia time). Both had good debuts in the competition. You will be able to follow the duel live on the Fox Sports subscription channel.

Current two-time Brazilian champion, Timão debuted in the Libertadores last Thursday (4), beating San Lorenzo by 2-0. The goals were from Érika and Yasmim. There are also important names in the team, such as Tamires, Gabi Zanotti and Victoria Albuquerque, who stood out in the Brasileirão decision against Palmeiras.

Both Corinthians and Nacional-URU debuted winning, and the Uruguayan team has an advantage in the classification for having beaten Deportivo Capiatá by 3-0. The other Brazilians also made good debuts. Railway beat Sol de América by 3-0, and Avaí/Kindermann thrashed Yaracuyanos by 4-0.

At the same stadium, San Lorenzo and Deportivo Capiatá take the field later, at 7:45 pm (Brasilia time). The match between Timão and the Uruguayan team is decisive in both their pretensions of qualifying in first place in the bracket.

