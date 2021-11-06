Corinthians will be the first Brazilian team to launch a digital benefit through a game; understand

Betting on the cryptoactive market, the Corinthians, in partnership with Chilz, a financial services company in this type of business, will launch this Saturday (6) an innovative campaign in Brazilian football with members of the $SSCP fan token being able to acquire limited assets on an “in game” platform, where they can be won. of coins can be obtained through a game.

In this case, the Corinthians partners of Timão in the fan token will be able to bet on the scoreboard of the duel against Fortaleza, this Saturday (6), at 17:00, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, through the prognostic tool (guess from fan).

The first 100 owners who get the result right will be treated to a remarkable moment of the duel against Leão do Pici, as happened in the Italian League last week, when a photographer captured the celebration of a goal scored by striker Ibrahimovic, by Milan against o Roma, and made into a limited edition for the contemplated homeowners. The action made the Rossonera’s cryptocurrency platform grow by 25%.

In Brazil, no other club had done a similar action.

In partnership with “Sócios.com” and fintech blockchain, a financial transaction company, the $SCCP fan token was launched at the end of June and allows fans who are part of the program to participate in some of Timão’s daily decisions.