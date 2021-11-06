Covid-19: Italy to boost vaccinated with CoronaVac and Sputnik V | Health

São Paulo State Government/Disclosure Covid-19: Italy to boost vaccinates with CoronaVac and Sputnik V

The Italian Ministry of Health is going to apply a booster dose to people vaccinated with the anti-Covid Coronavac, from China, and Sputnik V, from Russia, abroad.

According to a circular released by the folder last Thursday night (4), the third dose will be made with the formulas of Biotech/Pfizer or Moderna, both with messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

Also according to the ministry, the boost may be given between 28 days and six months after the completion of the primary cycle with Coronavac or Sputnik V. These two vaccines are not used in Italy, but have wide reach abroad, including in countries with large Italian communities, such as those in South America.

In addition, the measure should benefit Chinese who are now in Italy, but were vaccinated with Coronavac in their country of origin.

Those who take the reinforcement will be able to obtain the “green pass”, a health certificate created by the Italian government and which is required in all workplaces, in addition to cultural spaces, covered areas of bars and restaurants, cinemas and sporting events.

Anyone who has been immunized with Coronavac or Sputnik V for more than six months will have to start a new vaccine cycle with the formulas available today in Italy (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen).

The Ministry of Health also talks about expanding the public able to receive the booster dose in the country. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has authorized its application in people over 60 years old, in a fragile condition or who have taken the Janssen single-dose vaccine, but the priority is still immunosuppressed, elderly over 80 years old and health workers.

“We will work from next week to take the booster dose to other age groups,” said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at a press conference this Friday (5).

The coordinator of the government’s anti-pandemic actions, Francesco Figliuolo, guaranteed that Italy has enough doses to reinforce the entire population. Currently, 83.3% of the target audience (people over 12 years old) has completed the first vaccination cycle, but the country has been experiencing a high in cases for about a month, although deaths remain stable.